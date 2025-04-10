Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsBrewers Unfiltered
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Brewers Unfiltered
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Brewers Unfiltered

MLB.com
SportsBaseball
Brewers Unfiltered
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 78
  • S4E1: Get to know Platinum Glover Brice Turang & Infield Coach Matt Erickson
    For the second straight year, the Brewers took home the team Gold Glove in 2024. But that wasn’t all – second baseman Brice Turang took home both an individual Gold Glove, as well as the coveted Platinum Glove, given to just one player in each league. In this episode of Brewers Unfiltered, Adam McCalvy and Sophia Minnaert sit down with Brice and his infield coach, Matt Erickson, to recap the honor and look ahead to 2025. Follow the Brewers on social! - Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brewers - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brewers/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brewers/ - Youtube: www.youtube.com/brewers - TikTok: www.tiktok.com/brewers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:15
  • Unfiltered Exclusive: A Tribute to Ueck
    As we honor and remember the life of the legendary Bob Uecker, we present a special episode of Brewers Unfiltered – featuring Ueck’s broadcast partners through the years. Adam and Sophia are joined by Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle and Josh Maurer to discuss working with Ueck and the lasting impact he made on Milwaukee. Follow the Brewers on social! - Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brewers - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brewers/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brewers/ - Youtube: www.youtube.com/brewers - TikTok: www.tiktok.com/brewers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    36:22
  • S3E17: Yelich, Woodruff & Peralta Talk NL Central Title
    The Brewers are heading to their sixth postseason in seven years! In this exclusive episode of Brewers Unfiltered, the gang sits down with the three players who have been apart of this entire era – Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff & Freddy Peralta. The trio discusses this era of success and much more! Follow the Brewers on social! - Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brewers - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brewers/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brewers/ - Youtube: www.youtube.com/brewers - TikTok: www.tiktok.com/brewers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:35
  • S3E16: Division Champs
    The Milwaukee Brewers are your 2024 NL Central Champions! In this episode, the gang discusses last night’s epic clinch celebration, Bauers’ insane walk-off, building a championship culture, how the Crew approaches the next week-plus and more. Follow the Brewers on social! - Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brewers - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brewers/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brewers/ - Youtube: www.youtube.com/brewers - TikTok: www.tiktok.com/brewers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    42:00
  • S3E15: Welcome to September
    The Brewers magic number is 14! In this episode, the gang dissects a wild long weekend of action, the postseason race, Jackson Chourio’s ascension to stardom, Willy Adames’ insane stretch, DL Hall’s impressive return and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    47:17

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Brewers Unfiltered

Introducing "Brewers Unfiltered," the Milwaukee Brewers official team podcast! Each week, Adam McCalvy (Brewers beat writer), and Tim Dillard (former Brewers pitcher) dish out insight and analysis on all of the latest Brewers news and storylines – plus chat with guests, make bold predictions and more! Look for new episodes every Tuesday during the season.
Podcast website
SportsBaseball

Listen to Brewers Unfiltered, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Brewers Unfiltered: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/14/2025 - 10:48:58 PM