S4E1: Get to know Platinum Glover Brice Turang & Infield Coach Matt Erickson
For the second straight year, the Brewers took home the team Gold Glove in 2024. But that wasn’t all – second baseman Brice Turang took home both an individual Gold Glove, as well as the coveted Platinum Glove, given to just one player in each league. In this episode of Brewers Unfiltered, Adam McCalvy and Sophia Minnaert sit down with Brice and his infield coach, Matt Erickson, to recap the honor and look ahead to 2025.
34:15
Unfiltered Exclusive: A Tribute to Ueck
As we honor and remember the life of the legendary Bob Uecker, we present a special episode of Brewers Unfiltered – featuring Ueck’s broadcast partners through the years. Adam and Sophia are joined by Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle and Josh Maurer to discuss working with Ueck and the lasting impact he made on Milwaukee.
S3E17: Yelich, Woodruff & Peralta Talk NL Central Title
The Brewers are heading to their sixth postseason in seven years! In this exclusive episode of Brewers Unfiltered, the gang sits down with the three players who have been apart of this entire era – Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff & Freddy Peralta. The trio discusses this era of success and much more!
S3E16: Division Champs
The Milwaukee Brewers are your 2024 NL Central Champions! In this episode, the gang discusses last night’s epic clinch celebration, Bauers’ insane walk-off, building a championship culture, how the Crew approaches the next week-plus and more.
S3E15: Welcome to September
The Brewers magic number is 14! In this episode, the gang dissects a wild long weekend of action, the postseason race, Jackson Chourio’s ascension to stardom, Willy Adames’ insane stretch, DL Hall’s impressive return and more.
Introducing "Brewers Unfiltered," the Milwaukee Brewers official team podcast! Each week, Adam McCalvy (Brewers beat writer), and Tim Dillard (former Brewers pitcher) dish out insight and analysis on all of the latest Brewers news and storylines – plus chat with guests, make bold predictions and more! Look for new episodes every Tuesday during the season.