S4E1: Get to know Platinum Glover Brice Turang & Infield Coach Matt Erickson

For the second straight year, the Brewers took home the team Gold Glove in 2024. But that wasn’t all – second baseman Brice Turang took home both an individual Gold Glove, as well as the coveted Platinum Glove, given to just one player in each league. In this episode of Brewers Unfiltered, Adam McCalvy and Sophia Minnaert sit down with Brice and his infield coach, Matt Erickson, to recap the honor and look ahead to 2025. Follow the Brewers on social! - Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brewers - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brewers/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brewers/ - Youtube: www.youtube.com/brewers - TikTok: www.tiktok.com/brewers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices