Breaking In with Kevin Fishbain: A Sports Media Podcast

Joe Davis, Dodgers broadcaster and lead play-by-play announcer for MLB on Fox

In Episode 1, Kevin chats with Joe Davis, who has taken over for two legends — Vin Scully in the Dodgers’ booth, and Joe Buck in the Fox national booth for Major League Baseball. Years before he called Dodgers games, the World Series, the MLB All-Star Game and NFL games on Fox, Joe was calling Minor League Baseball — in Schaumburg, Illinois and Montgomery, Alabama. His stories include how a Taco Bell employee helped connect him to Len Kasper and what it was like being the youngest Double-A broadcaster. This is how Joe Davis broke in.