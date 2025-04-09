Powered by RND
Breaking In with Kevin Fishbain: A Sports Media Podcast

Kevin Fishbain, senior writer at The Athletic, interviews sports media personalities about their origin stories. Each week, reporters, columnists, play-by-play ...
  • Joe Davis, Dodgers broadcaster and lead play-by-play announcer for MLB on Fox
    In Episode 1, Kevin chats with Joe Davis, who has taken over for two legends — Vin Scully in the Dodgers’ booth, and Joe Buck in the Fox national booth for Major League Baseball. Years before he called Dodgers games, the World Series, the MLB All-Star Game and NFL games on Fox, Joe was calling Minor League Baseball — in Schaumburg, Illinois and Montgomery, Alabama. His stories include how a Taco Bell employee helped connect him to Len Kasper and what it was like being the youngest Double-A broadcaster. This is how Joe Davis broke in.
    29:50
  • Introduction
    In this introduction to a new sports media podcast, Kevin Fishbain tells you what to expect from "Breaking In" and why he’s doing it, and you’ll hear a few clips from upcoming guests on the show. 
    2:18

