Peloton Instructor Bradley Rose on Returning to Life After Stroke
In this episode, Dr. Daniel Correa sits down with Peloton instructor and actor Bradley Rose. Bradley shares his experience of having a stroke at age 32 and the events that led to his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery as well as the barriers he faced to receive the care he needed. Next, Dr. Correa speaks with Dr. Sarah Song, associate professor and stroke specialist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and member of the Brain & Life Editorial Board. Dr. Song provides information about the type of stroke that Bradley experienced—transient ischemic attack—along with stroke treatments and prevention, and how to navigate going back to work and participating in activities. Additional Resources Learn more about transient ischemic attacks Learn more about stroke Brain & Life podcast: Timothy Omundson on Stroke Recovery and His Return to Television Brain & Life Books series: Navigating the Complexities of Stroke We want to hear from you! Have a question or want to hear a topic featured on the Brain & Life Podcast? Record a voicemail at 612-928-6206 Email us at [email protected] Social Media: Guest: Bradley Rose @BradleyRose23 (Twitter); Dr. Sarah Song @Stroke_doc (Twitter) Hosts: Dr. Daniel Correa @neurodrcorrea
5/18/2023
47:17
Happening Now in Neurology: Brain Health, Disability Access, and Emerging Science
This week, Dr. Daniel Correa brings our listeners on a tour of the American Academy of Neurology’s 75th Annual Meeting in Boston. Dr. Correa interviews researchers about the latest science of neurology on topics like brain health and disability access. Dr. Correa also speaks with Sjögren's Foundation, CurePSP, and the Association of Migraine Disorders about how they support people with neurologic conditions. Additional Resources: CurePSP Association of Migraine Disorders Sjögren's Foundation Brain & Life Podcast: Julia Easterlin on Being a Performer with Migraine Learn more about Sjögren's syndrome Learn more about corticobasal degeneration American Heart Association's Life Simple 7 Learn more about multiple sclerosis Learn more about Parkinson's disease Try these Mediterranean diet recipes We want to hear from you! Have a question or want to hear a topic featured on the Brain & Life Podcast? Record a voicemail at 612-928-6206 Email us at [email protected] Social Media: Guest: CurePSP @CurePSP (Twitter); Sjögren's Foundation @SjogrensOrg (Twitter); @MigraineDisordr (Twitter); Dr. Brittany Kryzanowski @BrittanyKrzyz (Twitter) Hosts: Dr. Daniel Correa @neurodrcorrea
5/11/2023
46:42
Journalist, Producer Kitty Eisele’s Honest Recount of Her Time as Caregiver
In this episode, Dr. Daniel Correa sits down with Kitty Eisele, journalist, author, and Emmy Award-winning producer for National Public Radio. Kitty shares the legacy of her father Albert Eisele—journalist and founding editor of The Hill—and her experience of being a caregiver for him in his final years after being diagnosed with dementia. Kitty also discusses her podcast Twenty-Four Seven: A podcast about caregiving that highlights the stories of individuals who are caregivers and how it has impacted their lives. A special thank you to Kitty Eisele for permission to feature a clip from her podcast Twenty-Four Seven: A podcast about caregiving. Additional Resources: Listen to Twenty-Four Seven: A podcast about caregiving Learn more about dementia Brain & Life Books Series: Navigating Life with Dementia Brain & Life Podcast: The ‘Humor and Heartache’ of Caregiving with Filmmaker Michelle Boyaner Brain & Life Podcast: Christina Zorich on the Joys and Struggles of Caregiving We want to hear from you! Have a question or want to hear a topic featured on the Brain & Life Podcast? Record a voicemail at 612-928-6206 Email us at [email protected] Social Media: Guest: Kitty Eisele – Twitter handle: @RadioKitty, Facebook: @kitty.eisele, IG @247_podcast Host: Dr. Daniel Correa @neurodrcorrea
5/4/2023
47:53
Adaptive Living Spaces and How They Improve Lives
This week, Dr. Daniel Correa sits down with Julie and Allen Patterson to discuss the adaptive cottage they built that was featured in Southern Living to support the Parkinson’s Foundation and raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease. The Pattersons discuss the importance of adaptive living spaces and offer solutions to improve accessibility for people with neurologic conditions. Next, Dr. Correa talks with Dr. Glenn Seliger, acting chief medical officer and director of Traumatic Brain Injury Services at Helen Hayes Hospital in West Haverstraw, New York, and assistant professor of clinical neurology at Columbia University, as well as Ms. Beth Russo, an occupational therapist who specializes in Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Seliger and Ms. Russo explain who makes up a care team and the importance of adaptive housing for people with neurologic conditions. Additional Resources: Parkinson's Foundation Brain & Life: Violinist Itzhak Perlman Champions Accessibility for People with Disabilities What is Parkinson's Disease? Davis Phinney Foundation For Parkinson's Helen Hayes Hospital We want to hear from you! Have a question or want to hear a topic featured on the Brain & Life Podcast? Record a voicemail at 612-928-6206, or email us at [email protected] Social Media: Guest: Allen Patterson Buliders @allenpattersonbuilders (Instagram) Helen Hayes Hospital @HelenHayesHosp (Twitter) Host: Dr. Daniel Correa @neurodrcorrea
4/27/2023
42:19
Special Bonus and Release: Physician BJ Miller’s Recovery from Phantom Limb Pain
In this special episode, Dr. Daniel Correa thanks Dr. Audrey Nath for her time with the Brain & Life podcast by sharing bonus content from a previous interview with palliative care physician Dr. BJ Miller. Dr. Miller talks about phantom limb pain that can accompany a limb amputation and therapies—such as mirror box therapy—that helped him with his own recovery after losing both legs below the knees and half an arm after an electrocution accident. Next, Dr. Correa sits down with Dr. Vilayanur Subramanian (V.S.) Ramachandran, director of the Center for Brain and Cognition and distinguished professor with the Psychology Department and Neurosciences Program at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Ramachandran explains phantom limb pain and how his team developed mirror box therapy to treat it. Additional Resources: Brain & Life Book Series: Navigating Life with Chronic Pain Brain & Life Podcast: BJ Miller on Guiding Chris Hemsworth Through a New Outlook on Life Brain & Life: The Power of Accepting Aging We want to hear from you! Have a question or want to hear a topic featured on the Brain & Life Podcast? Record a voicemail at 612-928-6206, or email us at [email protected] Social Media: Guest: BJ Miller @bjmillermd (Twitter) Hosts: Dr. Daniel Correa @neurodrcorrea; Dr. Audrey Nath @AudreyNathMDPhD
How do you keep your brain healthy? How can you live better every day after being diagnosed with a brain condition? Brain & Life® from the American Academy of Neurology tackles those questions and more in the only podcast dedicated to exploring the intersection of brain health and neurologic disease. Each week neurologist host Dr. Daniel Correa speaks with neurology experts, celebrity advocates, and people whose lives are affected by brain conditions to educate and inspire you to maintain a healthy brain and a healthy you.