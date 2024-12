Opt into Reflecting Through Rest

In this episode of the Blackout Burnout Podcast, host Kelley Bonner explores the importance of incorporating rest into our busy lives. She discusses the theme of the month, which is to 'release and reflect,' specifically focusing on how reflective rest can lead to personal and creative growth. Kelley shares her own journey from resisting rest to embracing it, highlighting how moments of stillness have profoundly impacted her creativity and emotional well-being. She provides practical steps for integrating rest into daily routines, such as scheduling micro-moments of rest, creating rest rituals, and setting boundaries to protect resting time. More, more, and still more is within your reach in 2024. Tune in today and prepare yourself to engage in realistic strategies that can help you with opting into a life filled with abundance and joy.