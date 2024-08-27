In this episode of the Black Girl Burnout podcast, host Kelley Bonner discusses the importance of reflecting on the stories we tell ourselves as we close out 2024 and prepare for 2025. She emphasizes the need to release narratives that weigh us down and offers practical steps for rewriting our personal narratives to create space for growth and healing. Kelley shares her own experiences of redefining self-identity, embracing softness, and challenging societal expectations, particularly focusing on aging, professionalism, and the role of black women. More, more, and still more is within your reach in 2024. Tune in today and prepare yourself to engage in realistic strategies that can help you with opting into a life filled with abundance and joy.If you haven't already done so, Subscribe Today!If this podcast resonates with you we 💓reviews! We would sincerely appreciate 5 Star reviews on Apple Podcast & Spotify:)Stay engaged! Follow us on social media:Facebook, IG, YT, TikTok: @blackgirlburnoutTwitter: @blkgirlburnoutStay informed! Subscribe to our newsletter : www.blackgirlburnout.comWant To Partner With Black Girl Burnout: [email protected] Girl Burnout is Sponsored By BetterHelp: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/BURNOUT and get on your way to being your best self.Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.comCheck out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.happymammoth.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.com* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: happymammoth.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
12:05
Opt Into Rewriting Your Narrative
In this episode of the Black Girl Burnout podcast, host Kelley Bonner discusses the importance of reflecting on the stories we tell ourselves as we close out 2024 and prepare for 2025. She emphasizes the need to release narratives that weigh us down and offers practical steps for rewriting our personal narratives to create space for growth and healing. Kelley shares her own experiences of redefining self-identity, embracing softness, and challenging societal expectations, particularly focusing on aging, professionalism, and the role of black women. More, more, and still more is within your reach in 2024. Tune in today and prepare yourself to engage in realistic strategies that can help you with opting into a life filled with abundance and joy.If you haven't already done so, Subscribe Today!If this podcast resonates with you we 💓reviews! We would sincerely appreciate 5 Star reviews on Apple Podcast & Spotify:)Stay engaged! Follow us on social media:Facebook, IG, YT, TikTok: @blackgirlburnoutTwitter: @blkgirlburnoutStay informed! Subscribe to our newsletter : www.blackgirlburnout.comWant To Partner With Black Girl Burnout: [email protected] Girl Burnout is Sponsored By BetterHelp: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/BURNOUT and get on your way to being your best self.Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.comCheck out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.happymammoth.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.com* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: happymammoth.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
14:51
Opt into Reflecting Through Rest
In this episode of the Blackout Burnout Podcast, host Kelley Bonner explores the importance of incorporating rest into our busy lives. She discusses the theme of the month, which is to 'release and reflect,' specifically focusing on how reflective rest can lead to personal and creative growth. Kelley shares her own journey from resisting rest to embracing it, highlighting how moments of stillness have profoundly impacted her creativity and emotional well-being. She provides practical steps for integrating rest into daily routines, such as scheduling micro-moments of rest, creating rest rituals, and setting boundaries to protect resting time. More, more, and still more is within your reach in 2024. Tune in today and prepare yourself to engage in realistic strategies that can help you with opting into a life filled with abundance and joy.If you haven't already done so, Subscribe Today!If this podcast resonates with you we 💓reviews! We would sincerely appreciate 5 Star reviews on Apple Podcast & Spotify:)Stay engaged! Follow us on social media:Facebook, IG, YT, TikTok: @blackgirlburnoutTwitter: @blkgirlburnoutStay informed! Subscribe to our newsletter : www.blackgirlburnout.comWant To Partner With Black Girl Burnout: [email protected] Girl Burnout is Sponsored By BetterHelp: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/BURNOUT and get on your way to being your best self.Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.comCheck out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.happymammoth.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.com* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: happymammoth.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
13:18
Opt Into Letting Go Of The Super Woman Cape - Part 3
In this episode of the Black Girl Burnout Podcast, host Kelley Bonner reflects on the December theme of releasing and reflecting. She challenges Black women to abandon the Superwoman Syndrome as they enter 2025, emphasizing the cultural lie that they must be everything to everyone. Kelley discusses the detrimental impact of this mindset on emotional, physical, and mental health and advocates for prioritizing self-care, setting boundaries, and embracing softness in the face of hardships. More, more, and still more is within your reach in 2024. Tune in today and prepare yourself to engage in realistic strategies that can help you with opting into a life filled with abundance and joy.If you haven't already done so, Subscribe Today!If this podcast resonates with you we 💓reviews! We would sincerely appreciate 5 Star reviews on Apple Podcast & Spotify:)Stay engaged! Follow us on social media:Facebook, IG, YT, TikTok: @blackgirlburnoutTwitter: @blkgirlburnoutStay informed! Subscribe to our newsletter : www.blackgirlburnout.comWant To Partner With Black Girl Burnout: [email protected] Girl Burnout is Sponsored By BetterHelp: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/BURNOUT and get on your way to being your best self.Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.comCheck out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.happymammoth.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.com* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: happymammoth.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
16:53
Opt Into Reflecting On 2024's Biggest Lessons - Part 2
In this episode of the Black Girl Burnout Podcast, host Kelley Bonner continues the December theme by focusing on reflection. Building on the last discussion about releasing what no longer serves you, Kelley explores the importance of reflecting on the past year to move forward with clarity and growth. She shares personal insights and lessons learned from 2024, emphasizing self-kindness, self-compassion, and the value of celebrating achievements. More, more, and still more is within your reach in 2024. Tune in today and prepare yourself to engage in realistic strategies that can help you with opting into a life filled with abundance and joy.If you haven't already done so, Subscribe Today!If this podcast resonates with you we 💓reviews! We would sincerely appreciate 5 Star reviews on Apple Podcast & Spotify:)Stay engaged! Follow us on social media:Facebook, IG, YT, TikTok: @blackgirlburnoutTwitter: @blkgirlburnoutStay informed! Subscribe to our newsletter : www.blackgirlburnout.comWant To Partner With Black Girl Burnout: [email protected] Girl Burnout is Sponsored By BetterHelp: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/BURNOUT and get on your way to being your best self.Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.comCheck out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.happymammoth.comOur Sponsors:* Check out Anisa Beauty and use my code BGB for a great deal: www.anisabeauty.com* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code BGB for a great deal: happymammoth.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Black Girl Burnout is a podcast uniquely tailored for black women that guides you from burnout to joy and abundance. Tune in three times a week for 20-minute or less episodes brimming with actionable tips, empowering personal stories, and transformative perspectives. Join us on a journey filled with liberation, celebration, community, and joy.