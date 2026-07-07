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Big Design Adventure

Tim Ross & Kevin McCloud
ArtsDesign
Big Design Adventure
Latest episode

37 episodes

  • Big Design Adventure

    S3 Ep 3 - Morag Myerscough Luke Morgan Moving to the Country

    07/07/2026 | 43 mins.
    Tim and Kevin head into the English countryside to visit acclaimed artist Morag Myerscough and artist-musician Luke Morgan, who traded the excitement of inner-city London for an unloved modernist house, an ambitious renovation and a completely different way of living.
    Five years into the renovation, with the end in sight, they open up their home and their lives to share the unexpected ways the house has transformed them.
    On a perfect summer's day, with the doors flung open and birds chirping in the background, they slowly reveal how taking on a home that had never truly found the right owners has changed their lives forever.
    Check out Morag’s website here (moragmyerscough.com).
    Luke’s band’s website is thehighliners.co.uk
    To view images from this episode, head to our Instagram page - @big_design_adventure
    And be sure to follow Tim Ross (@modernister) and Kevin McCloud (@kevin.mccloud1)
    We’d love to hear from you, reach out to us on hello@bigdesignadventure.com
    Know someone who would love this podcast? Please help us share this exciting new adventure.

    Big Design Adventure is proudly sponsored by the Australian Institute of Architects (@institute_architects_aus) and is produced with the support of the Alastair Swayn Foundation (@alastairswaynfoundation) in Australia. The Royal Institute of British Architects (@RIBA) in the UK and New Zealand Institute of Architects (@nziarchitects) in New Zealand.

    Hosts: Tim Ross and Kevin McCloud
    Guests: Morag Myerscough and Luke Morgan
    Big Design Adventure is produced by Modernister Films on Wallumedegal land, Australia.
    Executive Producer: Shelley Kemp
    Audio Production: Madeline Joannou – Mylk Media
    Music: Kit Warhurst (@kitwarhurst)
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Big Design Adventure

    S3 Ep 2 - Peter Barber The Housing Crisis Hero

    06/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    Can architecture help solve the housing crisis? Acclaimed London architect Peter Barber thinks it can, and he's proving it one street at a time.
    Tim and Kevin head to London to meet one of Britain's most admired architects, whose award-winning work is rethinking what social and affordable housing can be.
    From his remarkable King's Cross studio, where every wall is lined with hand-built architectural models, Peter explains why the best neighbourhoods aren't created by grand gestures, but by streets where people get to know each other and communities are given the chance to flourish.
    Peter shares his vision for tackling one of society's biggest challenges, exploring why familiar housing forms still have so much to teach us, what we've lost in the pursuit of home ownership, and why he believes governments already know how to solve the housing crisis. They simply need the courage to act.
    Thoughtful, passionate and quietly optimistic, Peter makes a compelling case that better housing isn't just possible, it's already being built.
    Plus, after discovering that Kevin's lifelong musical heroes were staying in the very same hotel, Tim embarks on a mission to persuade him to say hello. It turns out even "that bloke from Grand Designs" gets starstruck.
    This episode will make you happy. Listen now if you aren't already.
    To view images from this episode, head to our Instagram page - @big_design_adventure
    And be sure to follow Tim Ross (@modernister) and Kevin McCloud (@kevin.mccloud1)
    We’d love to hear from you, reach out to us on hello@bigdesignadventure.com
    Know someone who would love this podcast? Please help us share this exciting new adventure.

    Big Design Adventure is proudly sponsored by the Australian Institute of Architects (@institute_architects_aus) and is produced with the support of the Alastair Swayn Foundation (@alastairswaynfoundation) in Australia. The Royal Institute of British Architects (@RIBA) in the UK and New Zealand Institute of Architects (@nziarchitects) in New Zealand.

    Hosts: Tim Ross and Kevin McCloud
    Guest: Peter Barber (@peterbarber12)
    Big Design Adventure is produced by Modernister Films on Wallumedegal land, Australia.
    Executive Producer: Shelley Kemp
    Audio Production: Madeline Joannou – Mylk Media
    Music: Kit Warhurst (@kitwarhurst)
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Big Design Adventure

    S3 Ep 1 – Mary Featherston A Home That Lifts The Spirit

    06/23/2026 | 1h
    Tim and Kevin head to Melbourne for a special conversation with celebrated Australian designer Mary Featherston in her groundbreaking home, designed by Robin Boyd in 1967 - an intergenerational house where family life and creative work have been intertwined for almost six decades.
    One of Australia’s most influential voices in design, Mary reflects on the evolution of her home over nearly 60 years with wisdom, generosity and razor-sharp insight.
    While her early career is best known for her furniture collaborations with her husband, Grant Featherston, Mary has more recently focused on creating progressive learning environments for children. In this conversation, she generously shares the ideas and philosophies that have shaped that work.
    Joining Tim and Kevin is Mary’s son, Julian Featherston, who also lives in the house and led the recent alterations that have ensured this remarkable home will continue to serve the Featherston family for many years to come.
    To view images from this episode, head to our Instagram page - @big_design_adventure
    And be sure to follow Tim Ross (@modernister) and Kevin McCloud (@kevin.mccloud1)
    We’d love to hear from you, reach out to us on hello@bigdesignadventure.com
    Know someone who would love this podcast? Please help us share this exciting new adventure.

    Big Design Adventure is proudly sponsored by Space Furniture (@spacefurniture), the Australian Institute of Architects (@institute_architects_aus) and is produced with the support of the Alastair Swayn Foundation (@alastairswaynfoundation) in Australia. The Royal Institute of British Architects (@RIBA) in the UK and New Zealand Institute of Architects (@nziarchitects) in New Zealand.

    Hosts: Tim Ross and Kevin McCloud
    Guests: Mary Featherston and Julian Featherston
    Big Design Adventure is produced by Modernister Films on Wallumedegal land, Australia.
    Executive Producer: Shelley Kemp
    Audio Production: Madeline Joannou – Mylk Media
    Music: Kit Warhurst (@kitwarhurst)
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Big Design Adventure

    S2 It’s A Bonus Episode

    06/09/2026 | 18 mins.
    In this very special bonus mini episode, we have some huge news about our episode available exclusively on cassette, some even bigger news about another huge launch that’s definitely not on cassette.
    What else? A preview of Series 3 (which begins June 23) and Kevin’s incredible impersonation of a seagull.
    If you would like a copy of our cassette, they are available at modernisterbooks.com
    To view images from this episode, head to our Instagram page - @big_design_adventure
    And be sure to follow Tim Ross (@modernister) and Kevin McCloud (@kevin.mccloud1)
    We’d love to hear from you, reach out to us on hello@bigdesignadventure.com
    Know someone who would love this podcast? Please help us share this exciting new adventure.

    Big Design Adventure is proudly sponsored by Space Furniture (@spacefurniture), the Australian Institute of Architects (@institute_architects_aus) and is produced with the support of the Alastair Swayn Foundation (@alastairswaynfoundation) in Australia, Royal Institute of British Architects (@RIBA) in the UK and New Zealand Institute of Architects (@nziarchitects) in New Zealand.

    Hosts: Tim Ross and Kevin McCloud
    Big Design Adventure is produced by Modernister Films on Wallumedegal land, Australia.
    Executive Producer: Shelley Kemp
    Audio Production: Madeline Joannou – Mylk Media
    Music: Kit Warhurst (@kitwarhurst)
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Big Design Adventure

    S2 Ep 15 - Art and Architecture Janet Holmes à Court AC

    05/12/2026 | 57 mins.
    Tim and Kevin head to Perth to meet businesswoman, arts patron and National Living Treasure Janet Holmes à Court AC inside her extraordinary private gallery housed in a former paint factory.
    Janet’s gallery is open to the public and her belief that art should be seen by everyone is central to the generosity she shows as an indefatigable champion of the arts in Australia.
    This is an illuminating conversation about the intersection of art and architecture, the unique nature of Western Australian culture, and then some totally random stuff that is also going to make you happy.
    Janet is fab. You will love her.
    To view images from this episode, head to our Instagram page - @big_design_adventure
    And be sure to follow Tim Ross (@modernister) and Kevin McCloud (@kevin.mccloud1)
    We’d love to hear from you, reach out to us on hello@bigdesignadventure.com
    Know someone who would love this podcast? Please help us share this exciting new adventure.

    Big Design Adventure is proudly sponsored by Space Furniture (@spacefurniture), the Australian Institute of Architects (@institute_architects_aus) and is produced with the support of the Alastair Swayn Foundation (@alastairswaynfoundation) in Australia. The Royal Institute of British Architects (@RIBA) in the UK and New Zealand Institute of Architects (@nziarchitects) in New Zealand.

    Hosts: Tim Ross and Kevin McCloud
    Guest: Janet Holmes à Court AC (gallery.hac)
    Big Design Adventure is produced by Modernister Films on Wallumedegal land, Australia.
    Executive Producer: Shelley Kemp
    Audio Production: Madeline Joannou – Mylk Media
    Music: Kit Warhurst (@kitwarhurst)
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Big Design Adventure
Two mates, Tim Ross — comedian, broadcaster, and self-described design nerd — and Kevin McCloud — pundit, writer and celebrated host of Grand Designs — have teamed up for a new podcast: Tim and Kev’s Big Design Adventure. In this audio escapade, the architectural enthusiasts embark on a rollicking (and occasionally shambolic) journey, sharing their love of design by visiting buildings that inspire them, meeting the people who create or inhabit them, and diving deep into the places that shape and spark their imaginations.
Podcast website
ArtsDesign

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