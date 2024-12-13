Powered by RND
Beyond The Records Podcast
Beyond The Records Podcast is hosted by 5x Olympic Gold Medalists Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway. Bringing you stories from top performers, entertainers, athletes, and more.
  • Noah Lyles Reveals IShowSpeed Rematch, Clubbing In Paris After COVID, Quitting Track And Field - EP1
    In our premier episode of Beyond The Records Podcast, Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway spill all the tea about Paris 2024. From clubbing to even winning the 100m Final with COVID, Noah tells all the stories that have yet to be released anywhere else, including the final proof that Noah indeed did have and race with COVID, The guys also talk about their struggles in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and how losing then led them to win in 2024.
About Beyond The Records Podcast

Beyond The Records Podcast is hosted by 5x Olympic Gold Medalists Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway. Bringing you stories from top performers, entertainers, athletes, and more. Make sure to rate, review, and subscribe!
