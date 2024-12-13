Noah Lyles Reveals IShowSpeed Rematch, Clubbing In Paris After COVID, Quitting Track And Field - EP1

In our premier episode of Beyond The Records Podcast, Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway spill all the tea about Paris 2024. From clubbing to even winning the 100m Final with COVID, Noah tells all the stories that have yet to be released anywhere else, including the final proof that Noah indeed did have and race with COVID, The guys also talk about their struggles in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and how losing then led them to win in 2024.