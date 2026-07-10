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Beyond the Human

Beyond the Human
ScienceSocial Sciences
Beyond the Human
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • Beyond the Human

    MKUltra Hearing Claims, Pre-Roswell UFO Crash & Beyond the Human Turns One

    07/10/2026 | 14 mins.
    This week on Headlines from the Beyond:
    Congress revisited one of the CIA's most infamous Cold War programs as the House Oversight Committee held a hearing examining MKUltra. More than fifty years after the program officially ended, lawmakers and witnesses revisited the government's use of LSD, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, electroshock, and other controversial experiments on unwitting American citizens. We break down what was actually revealed during the hearing, why some witnesses believe the full story has yet to be uncovered, and whether the proceedings offered any genuinely new insights into one of the darkest chapters in U.S. intelligence history.
    We also explore a newly released book arguing that the first alleged UFO crash retrieval in the United States occurred years before Roswell. In The UFO Bombshell Before Roswell, author Paul Blake Smith investigates the reported 1941 Cape Girardeau, Missouri, crash and the longstanding claims that the incident was quietly covered up by the government. We discuss why the case continues to intrigue UFO researchers—and preview our upcoming interview with Smith about his investigation.
    Finally, we're celebrating one year of Beyond the Human and Field Notes from the Beyond. Over the past year, listeners from 52 countries have joined us in exploring the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary. We reflect on some of our favorite episodes, share a few milestones from our first year, and look ahead to what's next—including our new branding and the future of the podcast. You can read the full anniversary retrospective and learn more about our refreshed identity in this week's edition of Field Notes from the Beyond.
    Three stories, one briefing on the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary.
    Stay connected with us between episodes—follow ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Beyond the Human on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and subscribe to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Field Notes from the Beyond⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ on Substack.
    Show Notes
    House Oversight Committee on CIA’s MKULTRA Project
    The UFO Bombshell Before Roswell
    One Year of Beyond the Human
  • Beyond the Human

    What Happens When We Die? The Anthropology of Near-Death Experiences

    07/01/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    What happens when people from every culture report remarkably similar experiences while standing on the threshold of death?
    In this episode of Beyond the Human, we explore near-death experiences (NDEs) through the lenses of anthropology, psychology, medicine, and consciousness research. From out-of-body experiences and life reviews to encounters with deceased loved ones and reports of profound transformation, we examine why these extraordinary experiences have been documented across cultures and throughout history.
    Drawing on the work of researchers including Raymond Moody, Kenneth Ring, Bruce Greyson, and Sam Parnia, we trace the emergence of NDEs as a legitimate field of scientific inquiry while exploring the strongest evidence and the leading biological explanations. Along the way, we discuss veridical perceptions, cross-cultural patterns, the Greyson Near-Death Experience Scale, and why these experiences continue to challenge conventional assumptions about the relationship between the brain and consciousness.
    Rather than arguing for a single explanation, this episode explores one of humanity's oldest questions from an anthropological perspective: what can near-death experiences reveal about consciousness, culture, and what it means to be human?
    Topics discussed in this episode:
    (2:40) - What are NDEs and How Common Are They?
    (15:57) - What Happens During an NDE?
    (26:18) - How Are NDEs Studied?
    (40:33) - What is the Evidence for NDEs?
    (54:26) - The History of NDEs
    (1:02:23) - Distressing NDEs
    (1:06:50) - Can Biology Explain NDEs?

    Show Notes
    International Association for Near Death Studies
    Raymond Moody, Life After Life
    Near-Death Experience Research Foundation
    UVirginia Division of Perceptual Studies
    Near-Death Experiences | Psychology Today
    Oxford Forum
    AWARE-AWAreness during REsuscitation-a prospective study
  • Beyond the Human

    Orang Pendek Update, Celebrity UFO Claims & New Ghost Shark Discovery

    06/26/2026 | 14 mins.
    This week on Headlines from the Beyond:
    Cryptozoologist Adam Thorn has shared new updates from his recent orang pendek expedition in Sumatra. Responding to questions from viewers, Thorn addresses criticism surrounding his now-viral trail camera footage before taking a closer look at the hair samples collected during the expedition. While several of the suspected hairs turned out not to be hair at all, one sample closely matches both the mysterious cinnamon-colored arm captured on camera and photographs of unidentified primate hairs from an unpublished study. Thorn says the specimen also resembles orangutan hair but not that of any other known wildlife in the region and plans to send it for expert analysis.
    We also examine a string of recent celebrity claims involving the paranormal. Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi once again opens up about what she believes was an alien abduction after seeing a UFO as a teenager, while actor James Franco has sparked speculation after posting a series of cryptic TikTok videos describing an encounter with a mysterious glowing-eyed entity speaking an unknown language. Is it a genuine experience, performance art, or simply promotion ahead of his return to Hollywood? We discuss the claims—and why celebrity paranormal stories continue to capture public attention.
    Finally, we look at two remarkable wildlife discoveries that serve as a reminder that our planet still holds plenty of mysteries. Scientists have officially described a new species of deep-sea ghost shark discovered off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica using both anatomical and DNA evidence, while the elusive sand cat has been documented in Libya, expanding its known range beyond what researchers previously believed. These discoveries raise an intriguing question for cryptozoology: if new vertebrate species and unexpected populations continue to be found today, what else might still be waiting to be discovered?
    Three stories, one briefing on the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary.
    Stay connected with us between episodes—follow ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Beyond the Human on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and subscribe to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Field Notes from the Beyond⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ on Substack.
    Show Notes:
    Debriefing the Orang Pendek Expedition and Responding to Comments
    Hair from an Orang Pendek: Hair Sample Analysis
    TAKE THIS PERSONALLY - Snooki's Untold Jersey Shore Stories, Cancer Diagnosis, & Alien Abduction - The Bobby Bones Show
    James Franco Returns to Social Media With Bizarre ‘Alien’ Videos
    I saw something not human in my garage
    Scientists Discover New Deep-Sea Ghost Shark Species Off Costa Rica
    ‘No one believed it’: how a YouTube video accidentally proved Libya’s sand cat really does exist
    Sand Cat in Libya
  • Beyond the Human

    New Government UAP Council Announced & $2.5 Million Psychic Fraud Case

    06/19/2026 | 11 mins.
    This week on Headlines from the Beyond:
    Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has been tasked by the White House and several federal agencies with assembling a new UAP Science Advisory Council aimed at helping the government better understand the nature of unidentified anomalous phenomena. The council brings together experts from disciplines ranging from physics and computer science to psychology, anthropology, philosophy, and oceanography. We break down the council's mission, who is involved—including skeptic Michael Shermer and anthropologist Peter Skafish—and what it means that the group will operate without access to classified information while advising a larger government UAP Governance Board.
    We also examine a major psychic fraud case that resulted in the indictment of a Texas couple accused of stealing more than $2.5 million from emotionally vulnerable victims. According to federal prosecutors, the pair allegedly convinced people they were suffering from curses tied to their finances and persuaded them to liquidate assets, purchase gold, and hand over large sums of money under the promise that the funds would be spiritually cleansed and returned. The case highlights the darker side of the paranormal marketplace and raises important questions about exploitation, belief, and vulnerability.
    Finally, we look ahead to Litha, the Summer Solstice, which takes place this Sunday. Celebrated by many contemporary Pagans, witches, and nature-based spiritual traditions, Litha marks the longest day of the year and the moment when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky. We discuss the significance of the solstice and point listeners toward our latest Field Notes from the Beyond newsletter for a deeper look at the history, folklore, and modern celebration of this important seasonal festival.
    Three stories, one briefing on the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary.
    Stay connected with us between episodes—follow ⁠⁠⁠⁠Beyond the Human on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ and subscribe to ⁠⁠⁠⁠Field Notes from the Beyond⁠⁠⁠⁠ on Substack.

    Show Notes
    More Details on the UAP Science Advisory Council
    Couple arrested in ‘fortune teller fraud’ that milked $2.5m from customers for a financial ‘cleanse’
    FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center
  • Beyond the Human

    SETI Updates Alien Contact Protocols as Disclosure Movement Ramps Up

    06/12/2026 | 18 mins.
    This week on Headlines from the Beyond:
    While much of the UFO conversation has focused on declassified files, whistleblowers, and Hollywood's growing fascination with disclosure, scientists have been quietly updating the protocols that would govern humanity's response to the discovery of extraterrestrial intelligence. The International Academy of Astronautics' SETI Committee has released a revised Declaration of Principles that addresses social media, artificial intelligence, researcher safety, and the increasingly complex ways scientists search for evidence of non-human civilizations. The new guidelines also reaffirm that any response to a detected signal should only occur after international consultation and not at the discretion of individual researchers.
    We also examine the surprising removal of Msgr. Stephen Rossetti as principal exorcist for the Archdiocese of Washington after nearly two decades in the role. Rossetti, a priest, psychologist, author, and founder of the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, recently sparked controversy with public statements asserting that UFOs are demonic rather than extraterrestrial in origin. While Rossetti emphasized these views were his personal opinions rather than official Catholic teaching, the Church's decision has generated discussion about the intersection of religion, exorcism, and modern UFO beliefs.
    Finally, we check in on the current state of the disclosure movement following a new press conference held near the U.S. Capitol. Featuring lawmakers, journalists, filmmakers, and whistleblower David Grusch, the event renewed calls for greater government transparency regarding UAPs and alleged non-human intelligences. We discuss where the movement stands after years of investigations, congressional hearings, declassified documents, and competing narratives—and why the growing debate over figures like Luis Elizondo, AARO, and the future of disclosure may leave even longtime followers struggling to keep up.
    Three stories, one briefing on the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary.
    Stay connected with us between episodes—follow ⁠⁠⁠Beyond the Human on Instagram⁠⁠⁠ and subscribe to ⁠⁠⁠Field Notes from the Beyond⁠⁠⁠ on Substack.

    Show Notes
    Beyond Disclosure Day: The Real-World Protocols
    Position Paper on Declaration of Principles Concerning the Conduct of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) – (2026 Update)
    St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal
    Rossetti’s video    
    ‘OF COURSE SOMETHING IS GOING ON’: Congress Dodges Questions on Missing Scientists at UFO Transparency Push
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About Beyond the Human
From ghost stories to alien encounters to medical mysteries, every culture holds some belief in the paranormal. But why do so many of us believe in things that science can’t explain? On Beyond the Human, join two anthropologists as we explore the mysteries that unite us – strange experiences, supernatural beliefs, and the stories that stretch the limits of our understanding. Through global perspectives and personal insights, we dive into what these shared beliefs reveal about humanity – and what they might say about the unknown itself.
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