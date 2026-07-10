This week on Headlines from the Beyond:
While much of the UFO conversation has focused on declassified files, whistleblowers, and Hollywood's growing fascination with disclosure, scientists have been quietly updating the protocols that would govern humanity's response to the discovery of extraterrestrial intelligence. The International Academy of Astronautics' SETI Committee has released a revised Declaration of Principles that addresses social media, artificial intelligence, researcher safety, and the increasingly complex ways scientists search for evidence of non-human civilizations. The new guidelines also reaffirm that any response to a detected signal should only occur after international consultation and not at the discretion of individual researchers.
We also examine the surprising removal of Msgr. Stephen Rossetti as principal exorcist for the Archdiocese of Washington after nearly two decades in the role. Rossetti, a priest, psychologist, author, and founder of the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, recently sparked controversy with public statements asserting that UFOs are demonic rather than extraterrestrial in origin. While Rossetti emphasized these views were his personal opinions rather than official Catholic teaching, the Church's decision has generated discussion about the intersection of religion, exorcism, and modern UFO beliefs.
Finally, we check in on the current state of the disclosure movement following a new press conference held near the U.S. Capitol. Featuring lawmakers, journalists, filmmakers, and whistleblower David Grusch, the event renewed calls for greater government transparency regarding UAPs and alleged non-human intelligences. We discuss where the movement stands after years of investigations, congressional hearings, declassified documents, and competing narratives—and why the growing debate over figures like Luis Elizondo, AARO, and the future of disclosure may leave even longtime followers struggling to keep up.
Three stories, one briefing on the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary.
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Show Notes
Beyond Disclosure Day: The Real-World Protocols
Position Paper on Declaration of Principles Concerning the Conduct of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) – (2026 Update)
St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal
Rossetti’s video
‘OF COURSE SOMETHING IS GOING ON’: Congress Dodges Questions on Missing Scientists at UFO Transparency Push