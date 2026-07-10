This week on Headlines from the Beyond:

Cryptozoologist Adam Thorn has shared new updates from his recent orang pendek expedition in Sumatra. Responding to questions from viewers, Thorn addresses criticism surrounding his now-viral trail camera footage before taking a closer look at the hair samples collected during the expedition. While several of the suspected hairs turned out not to be hair at all, one sample closely matches both the mysterious cinnamon-colored arm captured on camera and photographs of unidentified primate hairs from an unpublished study. Thorn says the specimen also resembles orangutan hair but not that of any other known wildlife in the region and plans to send it for expert analysis.

We also examine a string of recent celebrity claims involving the paranormal. Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi once again opens up about what she believes was an alien abduction after seeing a UFO as a teenager, while actor James Franco has sparked speculation after posting a series of cryptic TikTok videos describing an encounter with a mysterious glowing-eyed entity speaking an unknown language. Is it a genuine experience, performance art, or simply promotion ahead of his return to Hollywood? We discuss the claims—and why celebrity paranormal stories continue to capture public attention.

Finally, we look at two remarkable wildlife discoveries that serve as a reminder that our planet still holds plenty of mysteries. Scientists have officially described a new species of deep-sea ghost shark discovered off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica using both anatomical and DNA evidence, while the elusive sand cat has been documented in Libya, expanding its known range beyond what researchers previously believed. These discoveries raise an intriguing question for cryptozoology: if new vertebrate species and unexpected populations continue to be found today, what else might still be waiting to be discovered?

Three stories, one briefing on the strange, the storied, and the extraordinary.

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Show Notes:

Debriefing the Orang Pendek Expedition and Responding to Comments

Hair from an Orang Pendek: Hair Sample Analysis

TAKE THIS PERSONALLY - Snooki's Untold Jersey Shore Stories, Cancer Diagnosis, & Alien Abduction - The Bobby Bones Show

James Franco Returns to Social Media With Bizarre ‘Alien’ Videos

I saw something not human in my garage

Scientists Discover New Deep-Sea Ghost Shark Species Off Costa Rica

‘No one believed it’: how a YouTube video accidentally proved Libya’s sand cat really does exist

Sand Cat in Libya