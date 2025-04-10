Powered by RND
Yochai Gal & Brad Kerr
An RPG product review podcast, hosted by Yochai Gal and Brad Kerr (and occasionally, Sam Mameli). Each week we review a module or adventure. Visit our patreon t...
  • Down Bad
    Yochai & Brad review Down Bad by Christian Eichorn, and answer a mootsack question.How do YOU write a dungeon?9:12 Mootsack23:16 Main Review42:19 Deep DiveSeason 3, Episode 35: Down BadFor listener questions, email [email protected] or ask on our discord server.Check out our Patreon Tiers for ways to support the show and hear bonus episodes!Thanks to Bobby McElver for the show's music and bumpers. Thanks to Josh Roberts for editing this week's episode! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    56:36
  • The Beloved Underbelly
    Yochai, Brad, and Sam review The Beloved Underbelly by Philippe Ricard and answer a question from the mailbag.What do you do when players that don't take notes?10:36 Mootsack27:03 Main Review51:42 Deep DiveSeason 3, Episode 34: The Beloved UnderbellyFor listener questions, email [email protected] or ask on our discord server.Check out our Patreon Tiers for ways to support the show and hear bonus episodes!Thanks to Bobby McElver for the show's music and bumpers.Thanks to Josh Roberts for editing this week's episode! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:13:17
  • T1: The Village of Hommlet
    Yochai, Brad, Sam (and Kari) are joined by Joseph R. Lewis to review The Village of Hommlet by Gary Gygax. Recorded in-person from Gary Con 2025!29:35 Main Review01:12:00 Deep DiveSeason 3, Episode 33: The Village of HommletFor listener questions, email [email protected] or ask on our discord server.Check out our Patreon Tiers for ways to support the show and hear bonus episodes!Thanks to Bobby McElver for the show's music and bumpers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:46:18
  • Eco Mofos Pamphlets
    Yochai, Brad, and Sam review five pamphlets for Eco Mofos, and answer a mailbag question.Mootsack: "Did you choose the type of finish for your product based on what's common or what was cheapest?"Season 3, Episode 32: Eco Mofos PamphletsFor listener questions, email [email protected] or ask on our discord server.Check out our Patreon Tiers for ways to support the show and hear bonus episodes!Thanks to Bobby McElver for the show's music and bumpers.Thanks to Josh Roberts for editing this week's episode! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:00:15
  • The Curious Creeps in Crimson Creek
    Yochai and Brad review The Curious Creeps in Crimson Creek by Daniel H. Carlsen, and answer a mailbag question.03:21 Mootsack: How much content is enough for a module?11:58 Main Review32:47 Deep DiveSeason 3, Episode 31: The Curious Creeps in Crimson CreekFor listener questions, email [email protected] or ask on our discord server.Check out our Patreon Tiers for ways to support the show and hear bonus episodes!Thanks to Bobby McElver for the show's music and bumpers.Thanks to Josh Roberts for editing this week's episode! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    49:20

About Between Two Cairns

An RPG product review podcast, hosted by Yochai Gal and Brad Kerr (and occasionally, Sam Mameli). Each week we review a module or adventure. Visit our patreon to support the show and to receive bonus content! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
