Yochai, Brad, and Sam review five pamphlets for Eco Mofos, and answer a mailbag question.Mootsack: "Did you choose the type of finish for your product based on what's common or what was cheapest?"Season 3, Episode 32: Eco Mofos Pamphlets
Thanks to Bobby McElver for the show's music and bumpers.Thanks to Josh Roberts for editing this week's episode!