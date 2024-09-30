Week 11 NFL Picks Predictions Best Bets

Week 11 Preview Includes:▶️ Commanders @ Eagles (2:15)▶️ Ravens @ Steelers (10:13)▶️ Seahawks at 49ers (17:49)▶️ Chiefs @ Bills (29:05)▶️ Bengals @ Chargers (40:41)▶️ BEST BET (54:00)Todd and Payne tackle the best slate of NFL games this season.Starting with the Commanders-Eagles showdown, the hosts examine how Philadelphia's defense can counter Washington's lethal offense and what factors could impact the Eagles' dominant run attack. Shifting to Ravens-Steelers, they break down Baltimore's dynamic offense and the challenge of facing a Steelers team that is dominant on the defensive side.Next, they move west for a crucial NFC West face-off between the Seahawks and 49ers. Will the return of Christian McCaffrey be the difference maker for a San Francisco offense riddled with injuries elsewhere? Or will Seattle find a way to exploit the 49ers where they are struggling?Then, it's onto Chiefs-Bills, where Todd and Payne analyze the Chiefs' ability to overcome clear offensive struggles this season, as well as a Bills offense that looks to topple one of the best defenses in the league. For Bengals-Chargers, they focus on the Bengals' strategy to beat Jesse Minter's defense and how the Chargers can take advantage of the Bengals defense.Finally, Todd and Payne reveal their BEST BET of the week, diving deep into a matchup with clear betting value, examining trends, and uncovering hidden edges to help you make the most of Week 11.Tune in for in-depth analysis, betting tips, and all the insights you need to gain an edge this NFL weekend!