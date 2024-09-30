Monday Night Football Week 11 Picks Recap: Texans at Cowboys Best Bet
Bet The Board FREE Newsletter with more Content & Advice. Sign Up Here: https://t.ly/sIXQlWeek 11 Monday Night Football Picks Include:▶️ Good: (3:55)Geno SmithBen Johnson's Roaring OffenseBrock Bowers DominanceTaysom Hill SmorgasbordPennsylvania Football▶️ Bad: (15:53)Big Game LamarJustin TuckerFalcons Defense▶️ Ugly: (23:55)49ers Closing GamesJaguars Quit▶️ Week 12 Look Ahead Lines (29:20)▶️ Texans at Cowboys (34:27)▶️ Monday Night Prop Pick (44:38)Todd Fuhrman and Payne Insider are back to dissect all the highs and lows of Week 11 in the NFL. This episode promises in-depth analysis through their trademark “Good, Bad, Ugly” lens, key game previews, and betting insights.Good: The crew dives into Geno Smith’s resurgence as a leader for the Seahawks, Ben Johnson’s electrifying Lions offense, and Brock Bowers’ dominant tight-end play. They’ll also touch on Taysom Hill’s dynamic contributions for the Saints and the rise of Pennsylvania football with the Eagles and Steelers both making statements.Bad: Expect a critical look at Lamar Jackson’s struggles in high-pressure moments, a rare misstep from kicker Justin Tucker, and the Falcons porous defense that has been their Achilles’ heel this season.Ugly: The 49ers inability to close out games is under the microscope, alongside the Jaguars lackluster performance and apparent lack of fight during crucial stretches.The hosts will also preview the Texans-Cowboys showdown, breaking down strengths, weaknesses, and where the betting edge might lie. Monday Night Football gets the prop treatment and the duo looks at Week 12 Look-Ahead Lines, offering an early glimpse at where sharp bettors may find value.Don’t miss this episode packed with actionable insights and expert predictions to give you the edge this NFL season!Subscribe to Bet The Board Podcast 🎙Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bet-the-board/id927810876Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JawrZ1lcnhAvU7ldBJ1ww Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bettheboard Follow Bet The Board on X/Twitter 🐥@ BetTheBoardPod – http://twitter.com/BetTheBoardPod@ ToddFuhrman – http://twitter.com/ToddFuhrman@ PayneInsider – http://twitter.com/PayneInsiderSports Betting News 📖 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/category/betting-blog/Gambling Shirts & Hats 👕 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/betting-the-board-gear/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
48:44
Week 11 NFL Picks Predictions Best Bets
Bet The Board FREE Newsletter with more Content & Advice. Sign Up Here: https://t.ly/sIXQlWeek 11 Preview Includes:▶️ Commanders @ Eagles (2:15)▶️ Ravens @ Steelers (10:13)▶️ Seahawks at 49ers (17:49)▶️ Chiefs @ Bills (29:05)▶️ Bengals @ Chargers (40:41)▶️ BEST BET (54:00)Todd and Payne tackle the best slate of NFL games this season.Starting with the Commanders-Eagles showdown, the hosts examine how Philadelphia’s defense can counter Washington's lethal offense and what factors could impact the Eagles’ dominant run attack. Shifting to Ravens-Steelers, they break down Baltimore’s dynamic offense and the challenge of facing a Steelers team that is dominant on the defensive side.Next, they move west for a crucial NFC West face-off between the Seahawks and 49ers. Will the return of Christian McCaffrey be the difference maker for a San Francisco offense riddled with injuries elsewhere? Or will Seattle find a way to exploit the 49ers where they are struggling?Then, it’s onto Chiefs-Bills, where Todd and Payne analyze the Chiefs' ability to overcome clear offensive struggles this season, as well as a Bills offense that looks to topple one of the best defenses in the league. For Bengals-Chargers, they focus on the Bengals’ strategy to beat Jesse Minter's defense and how the Chargers can take advantage of the Bengals defense.Finally, Todd and Payne reveal their BEST BET of the week, diving deep into a matchup with clear betting value, examining trends, and uncovering hidden edges to help you make the most of Week 11.Tune in for in-depth analysis, betting tips, and all the insights you need to gain an edge this NFL weekend!Subscribe to Bet The Board Podcast 🎙Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bet-the-board/id927810876Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JawrZ1lcnhAvU7ldBJ1ww Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bettheboard Follow Bet The Board on X/Twitter 🐥@ BetTheBoardPod – http://twitter.com/BetTheBoardPod@ ToddFuhrman – http://twitter.com/ToddFuhrman@ PayneInsider – http://twitter.com/PayneInsiderSports Betting News 📖 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/category/betting-blog/Gambling Shirts & Hats 👕 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/betting-the-board-gear/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
59:19
Week 12 College Football Picks Predictions Best Bets
Bet The Board FREE Newsletter with more Content & Advice. Sign Up Here: https://t.ly/sIXQl▶️ Texas @ Arkansas (4:14)▶️ Baylor @ West Virginia (15:25)▶️ Tulane @ Navy (25:16)▶️ NON-POWERS 5 PICK (38:22)▶️ Tennessee @ Georgia (42:43)▶️ Arizona State @ Kansas State (59:55)▶️ BEST BET (1:12:24)In the latest Bet the Board episode, Todd Fuhrman, Brad Powers, and Payne Insider dive into key Week 11 matchups in college football, assessing betting angles and team dynamics for each game. They evaluate the SEC clash between Arkansas and Texas, analyzing the Longhorns' offensive strategies against a strong Razorback defense.Next, the focus shifts to a Big 12 match up between Baylor and West Virginia. How will Baylor's offense stand up to WVU’s defensive strengths?Next up, it's a ground-heavy match up between Tulane and Navy. The guys break down Navy's unique offensive scheme against Tulane, and how Tulane’s offense might handle Navy’s disciplined defense.They also highlight a Non-Power 5 pick, emphasizing value in a lesser-known game where they see a profitable angle.Then, it's an SEC showdown with Tennessee @ Georgia. There are high stakes on the line as the guys take a look at Georgia’s offensive approach against a tough Tennessee defense, and whether or not Tennessee’s offensive strengths can overcome Georgia's powerhouse defense.Finally, they break down a Big 12 meeting with Arizona State @ Kansas State. The guys highlight Arizona State’s offensive approach against K-State’s defense, and what Kansas State’s offensive blueprint will look like against Arizona State.The show wraps up with a Best Bet segment, where Fuhrman and Powers offer their top value pick for the week.Subscribe to Bet The Board Podcast 🎙Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bet-the-board/id927810876Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JawrZ1lcnhAvU7ldBJ1ww Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bettheboard Follow Bet The Board on X/Twitter 🐥@ BetTheBoardPod – http://twitter.com/BetTheBoardPod@ ToddFuhrman – http://twitter.com/ToddFuhrman@ PayneInsider – http://twitter.com/PayneInsiderSports Betting News 📖 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/category/betting-blog/Gambling Shirts & Hats 👕 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/betting-the-board-gear/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:19:40
Monday Night Football Week 10 Picks Recap: Dolphins at Rams Best Bet
Bet The Board FREE Newsletter with more Content & Advice. Sign Up Here: https://t.ly/sIXQlWeek 10 Monday Night Football Picks Include:▶️ Good: (1:35)Kyler's CardinalsDarren RizziSteelers Explosiveness▶️ Bad: (11:30)Lions / TexansJaguarsFalcons Clock ManagementFlacco's Follies▶️ Ugly: (22:58)Bears Pathetic OffenseJets Preparation▶️ Week 11 Look Ahead Lines (28:43)▶️ Dolphins at Rams (34:48)▶️ Monday Night Prop Pick (41:51)In this Bet the Board episode, Todd Fuhrman and Payne Insider break down recent NFL highs and lows with a mix of praise and criticism. The Good includes Kyler Murray’s improved playmaking, which has energized the Cardinals offense. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi earns respect for his innovative impact, and the Steelers are lauded for explosive plays that have become key to their offensive success. In the Bad, the Lions and Texans showed some inconsistency in a wild Sunday night game, and the Jaguars falter with ongoing performance issues. Atlanta’s clock management mistakes are dissected, and Joe Flacco’s miscues make him a target in the discussion.Moving to The Ugly, the Bears’ offensive struggles reach new lows, showing a lack of rhythm and creativity. The Jets’ lackluster preparation also stands out, with Payne noting gaps that could hinder their growth. For Week 11 Look-Ahead Lines, the fellas moved quick before gearing up for MNF. The Dolphins-Rams matchup gets attention, with both teams having the potential to exploit defensive weaknesses. Finally, a Monday Night Prop Pick is highlighted, with a bet tailored to recent performance trends offering potential value for listeners. The hosts offer strategic insights for both bettors and fans eyeing future weeks.Subscribe to Bet The Board Podcast 🎙Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bet-the-board/id927810876Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JawrZ1lcnhAvU7ldBJ1ww Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bettheboard Follow Bet The Board on X/Twitter 🐥@ BetTheBoardPod – http://twitter.com/BetTheBoardPod@ ToddFuhrman – http://twitter.com/ToddFuhrman@ PayneInsider – http://twitter.com/PayneInsiderSports Betting News 📖 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/category/betting-blog/Gambling Shirts & Hats 👕 https://www.bettheboardpodcast.com/betting-the-board-gear/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
52:31
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from Phoenix Raceway
Bet The Board FREE Newsletter with more Content & Advice. Sign Up Here: https://t.ly/sIXQl▶️ Stage 1: Xfinity 500 Recap (1:38)▶️ Stage 2: Championship Final 4 Outlook (10:54)▶️ Stage 3: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Preview (28:52)▶️ Stage 4: Best Bet (47:08)In the latest Stay Green podcast, Todd Fuhrman and Chris Werme dive into the final NASCAR week, beginning with a recap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. This race, which served as the playoff cutoff, highlighted intense on-track battles and strategic moves that solidified the Championship 4 lineup. Todd and Chris analyze standout moments, including the close racing and hard-fought finishes that determined which drivers earned their spot in the final championship showdown.Turning to the Championship Final 4, the hosts assess each driver’s performance across the season and what brought them to this decisive point. They dive into how each contender’s racing style, skill set, and momentum may play into their chances at Phoenix Raceway. They examine the advantages for drivers with strong short-track performance, as Phoenix demands a unique mix of speed and control.For the NASCAR Cup Series Championship preview, Todd and Chris focus on Phoenix Raceway’s characteristics, like its tricky turns and braking demands, and how it might influence the race. Each Championship 4 driver’s strategy and recent Phoenix results are weighed to predict who may take home the title. Finally, they offer their Best Bet, factoring in odds and key statistics that could make a particular choice more favorable.Overall, Todd and Chris provide a comprehensive wrap-up and strategic insight into this season’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship, helping listeners understand the factors that could impact the final race and determine the next champion.Subscribe to Bet The Board Podcast 🎙Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bet-the-board/id927810876 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JawrZ1lcnhAvU7ldBJ1ww Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bettheboardFollow Bet The Board on Twitter 🐥@ BetTheBoardPod – http://twitter.com/BetTheBoardPod@ ToddFuhrman – http://twitter.com/ToddFuhrman@ PayneInsider – http://twitter.com/PayneInsiderSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
NFL, College Football & Basketball Sports Betting Podcast hosted by former Oddsmaker Todd Fuhrman and Professional Bettor Payne Insider previewing games from a Gambling Perspective every Monday, Wednesday, & Thursday at BetTheBoard.net Follow the guys on Twitter: @BetTheBoardPod @Payneinsider @ToddFuhrmanListen to Bet The Board on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. Binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/bettheboard/ now.