There’s an ‘invisibility’ that evolves as we age. Seniors are often overlooked and under-valued. BEING Golden followed four dynamic, diverse, and unapologetic people over 60 looking to re-define their lives in their prime: personal reinvention, identity, dating, loss, love, changing dynamics within families, legacy and more. Join our cast from BEING Golden as we look back through the series and what it means to be golden. Thank you to Village Medical for sponsoring this episode. Village Medical is changing it to help make it smarter, better, and far simpler. They work with your primary care doctor, clinicians, and even your pharmacists to coordinate your care, as well as offering same-day appointments, virtual visits, and even in-person home visits – all covered by mostMedicare and commercial insurance. Visit VillageMedical.com to learn more and become a patient today. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:09:51
How Much Time Do I Have Left?
With Gloria's sister-in-law celebrating her 100th birthday, the cast starts to think about what their own futures hold. Elise is thinking about her legacy as she pitches her company like her life depends on it at a big and potentially lucrative competition for entrepreneurs. Buzz realizes he needs to stop putting off formalizing his end-of-life directives, though he -- and his family -- have a hard time confronting the idea of death. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
43:16
I Need To Get Out Of Here
Henri reveals to Elise and Gloria that she has been living in a rundown and potentially dangerous motel rather than an apartment. She starts to explore other housing options when, suddenly, her search becomes far more urgent. Meanwhile, Buzz reconnects with an old flame and invites her to visit him in Los Angeles to see if they can rekindle their relationship, despite the thousands of miles of distance between them.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
37:26
Sex, Drugs, and High Cholesterol
Buzz gets some troubling news from his doctor and starts to confront the realities of his physical limits, leading him to shop around for some new exercise experiences. But when he pushes it a bit too far, Gloria and Henri are not pleased with him. Meanwhile, Gloria learns more about -- and embraces -- some of the modern ideas of "youth today," such as legal marijuana edibles and ethical non-monogamy, and brings Buzz along to learn more about the polyamorous lifestyle at a gathering. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
45:02
Out Dating, or Outdated?
Meet Elise -- a 60-year-old optometrist and businesswoman, who also models and competes in beauty pageants. While she loves the world of pageants, tension abounds with Gloria, who views pageants as backward and toxic. Meanwhile, Buzz follows Gloria’s lead and decides to explore dating again. After receiving a few alarmingly racy photos and sorting through a few profiles on dating apps, he sets out on a date in hopes of developing a new love connection (and stocks up on some black-market Viagra, just in case).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Welcome to BEING Studios Audio Reality®: reality TV for your ears. This season, it’s BEING Trans. Over the course of the season, you’ll meet Jeffrey, a transgender man and standup comic navigating a relationship with his partner, Emma. You’ll meet Mariana, a trans woman from Guatemala who is tackling tough issues at a local LGBTQ center along with her coworker Kadence. You’ll meet Chloe, who’s new to Los Angeles, and new to dating as a trans woman. And you’ll meet Sy, who’s figuring out their relationship and family dynamics with their husband Robert since coming out as non-binary trans. Over the season, you’ll get to experience what it’s like BEING trans.
Also available now: All episodes of BEING Golden, another audio reality production of BEING Studios.
Source: BEING Studios Audio Reality®