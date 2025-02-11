I Need To Get Out Of Here

Henri reveals to Elise and Gloria that she has been living in a rundown and potentially dangerous motel rather than an apartment. She starts to explore other housing options when, suddenly, her search becomes far more urgent. Meanwhile, Buzz reconnects with an old flame and invites her to visit him in Los Angeles to see if they can rekindle their relationship, despite the thousands of miles of distance between them.