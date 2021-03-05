Beatrix and James learn, too late, that their efforts were in vain: a darker evil threatens them all—and one of their number has unleashed it. Episode written by Rachel Hawkins. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production. Listen away. Brought to you by BetterHelp. Join over 1 million people who have taken charge of their mental health at betterhelp.com/bg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Someone pays the ultimate price for dabbling in the world of the dead. Episode written by Ash Parsons.

As James and Beatrix attempt to flee the manor, his past comes back to haunt him. Episode written by Rachel Hawkins.

James confronts his legacy. Beatrix finds something to believe in. To fight for one another, they must suffer the wrath of the ghosts. Episode written by Vicky Alvear Schecter.

About Beatrix Greene

Written by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins, this historical horror story traps a group of sleuths in a haunted house desperate to escape the wrath of a vengeful ghost. Beatrix Greene makes her living by playing pretend. She knows the seances she conducts are fake, but financial freedom for a single woman in Victorian England is hard to come by. So when notorious scientist James Walker makes her a proposition—prove that ghosts are real, once and for all, for a hefty price—she can't resist the temptation. But the ghosts of Ashbury Manor are very real, indeed, and when Beatrix summons one by accident, she and the other guests of the evening are terrified but find the doors of the manor won't allow escape. Only unraveling secrets from the Manor's past will banish the ghost for good. As time runs out and death stalks the halls, Beatrix and James must work together or risk being the haunting's next victims. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production, written by Rachel Hawkins, Ash Parsons, and Vicky Alvear Shecter.