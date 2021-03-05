Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Beatrix Greene in the App
Listen to Beatrix Greene in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Beatrix Greene

Beatrix Greene

Podcast Beatrix Greene
Podcast Beatrix Greene

Beatrix Greene

Realm
add
Written by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins, this historical horror story traps a group of sleuths in a haunted house desperate to escape the wr... More
FictionDrama
Written by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins, this historical horror story traps a group of sleuths in a haunted house desperate to escape the wr... More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • 9. A Legacy of Evil
    James confronts his legacy. Beatrix finds something to believe in. To fight for one another, they must suffer the wrath of the ghosts.  Episode written by Vicky Alvear Schecter. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production. Listen away. Brought to you by BetterHelp. Join over 1 million people who have taken charge of their mental health at betterhelp.com/bg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2021
    54:59
  • 8. The Ties That Bind
    As James and Beatrix attempt to flee the manor, his past comes back to haunt him.  Episode written by Rachel Hawkins. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production. Listen away. Brought to you by BetterHelp. Join over 1 million people who have taken charge of their mental health at betterhelp.com/bg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2021
    31:00
  • 7. A Sacrifice is Required
    Someone pays the ultimate price for dabbling in the world of the dead.  Episode written by Ash Parsons. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production. Listen away. Brought to you by BetterHelp. Join over 1 million people who have taken charge of their mental health at betterhelp.com/bg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/10/2021
    35:44
  • 6. All Terribly Romantic
    Beatrix and James learn, too late, that their efforts were in vain: a darker evil threatens them all—and one of their number has unleashed it.  Episode written by Rachel Hawkins. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production. Listen away. Brought to you by BetterHelp. Join over 1 million people who have taken charge of their mental health at betterhelp.com/bg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2021
    38:39
  • 5. The Mysterious Pit
    A second seance leads to answers from the past. Amorous inclinations ensue.  Episode written by Vicky Alvear Schecter. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production. Listen away. Brought to you by BetterHelp. Join over 1 million people who have taken charge of their mental health at betterhelp.com/bg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2021
    43:50

More Fiction podcasts

About Beatrix Greene

Written by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins, this historical horror story traps a group of sleuths in a haunted house desperate to escape the wrath of a vengeful ghost.  Beatrix Greene makes her living by playing pretend. She knows the seances she conducts are fake, but financial freedom for a single woman in Victorian England is hard to come by. So when notorious scientist James Walker makes her a proposition—prove that ghosts are real, once and for all, for a hefty price—she can’t resist the temptation.  But the ghosts of Ashbury Manor are very real, indeed, and when Beatrix summons one by accident, she and the other guests of the evening are terrified but find the doors of the manor won’t allow escape. Only unraveling secrets from the Manor’s past will banish the ghost for good. As time runs out and death stalks the halls, Beatrix and James must work together or risk being the haunting’s next victims. Beatrix Greene is a Realm production, written by Rachel Hawkins, Ash Parsons, and Vicky Alvear Shecter. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm.
Podcast website

Listen to Beatrix Greene, Between the Lines and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Beatrix Greene

Beatrix Greene

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Beatrix Greene: Podcasts in Family