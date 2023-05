High Lipase-Does your milk smell funky?

Join our Patreon Community!https://www.patreon.com/badassbreastfeedingpodcastHave you ever heard of high lipase in your milk? What is it and what does it mean? And what can you do about it? SO many questions but lots of answers on today’s episode. Check it out.If you are a new listener, we would love to hear from you. Please consider leaving us a review on itunes or sending us an email with your suggestions and comments to [email protected] You can also add your email to our list and have episodes sent right to your inbox! Things we talked about:If baby doesn’t take the bottle, is it the milk or is it the bottle? [6:18]High lipase milk tastes bad - soapy or metallic [11:18]What is high lipase? [12:00]Pumping and storing milk is not a natural thing [15:37]Freezing milk does not stop lipase activity [17:40]What do you do with milk from the freezer that tastes bad [18:50]The milk is not bad, it just tastes bad [20:18]Tasting your milk [20:51]Having a baseline is important [26:09]Scalding your milk [30:06] Today’s episode is sponsored by Motif Medical. The Motif Luna breast pump is proven to provide more milk in less time. Use code BADASS for 15% off at www.motifmedical.com! Links to information we discussed or episodes you should check out! https://badassbreastfeedingpodcast.com/episode/bottle-refusal/ https://www.amazon.com/Why-Does-Breast-Milk-Taste-ebook/dp/B00O57LIDC Set up your consultation with Diannehttps://badassbreastfeedingpodcast.com/consultations/ Check out Dianne’s blog here~https://diannecassidyconsulting.com/milklytheblog/Follow our Podcast~https://badassbreastfeedingpodcast.comHere is how you can connect with Dianne and Abby~Abby Theuring https://www.thebadassbreastfeeder.comDianne Cassidy http://www.diannecassidyconsulting.com Music we use~Music: "Levels of Greatness" from "We Used to Paint Stars in the Sky (2012)" courtesy of Scott Holmes at freemusicarchive.org/music/Scott Holmes