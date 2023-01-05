Dianne Cassidy, IBCLC, and Abby Theuring, The Badass Breastfeeder, discuss everyday issues surrounding breastfeeding and motherhood, in ways everyone can relate... More
High Lipase-Does your milk smell funky?
High Lipase-Does your milk smell funky?

Have you ever heard of high lipase in your milk? What is it and what does it mean? And what can you do about it? SO many questions but lots of answers on today's episode.

Things we talked about:
If baby doesn't take the bottle, is it the milk or is it the bottle? [6:18]
High lipase milk tastes bad - soapy or metallic [11:18]
What is high lipase? [12:00]
Pumping and storing milk is not a natural thing [15:37]
Freezing milk does not stop lipase activity [17:40]
What do you do with milk from the freezer that tastes bad [18:50]
The milk is not bad, it just tastes bad [20:18]
Tasting your milk [20:51]
Having a baseline is important [26:09]
Scalding your milk [30:06]
5/10/2023
39:30
Managing Nighttime Breastfeeding
Managing Nighttime Breastfeeding

What is physiologically normal for our babies to do when it comes to eating and sleeping? Today, Dianne and Abby have the answers. Learn all about Protocol #37 on today's podcast.

Things we talked about:
The article on physiological nighttime behavior [5:30]
Clinical protocol #37 [6:50]
Breastfeeding IS self-soothing [8:50]
Normal infant feeding patterns [10:25]
Expressing milk vs direct feeding [13:58]
Let's talk about the sleep [15:30]
Increased cortisol levels [17:30]
Baby carrying/Baby wearing [21:40]
Expectations for sleeping through the night [23:35]
Night pumping [26:42]
Apps [29:17]
Bedsharing/hazardous circumstances [39:15]
5/8/2023
45:40
What do our partners go through?
What do our partners go through?

Partners adapt to having a baby differently than we do. This week, we hear a partner's story of life after baby and how they managed the early days; what worked, what didn't, and what is the new normal.

Things we talked about:
How this episode happened [5:00]
Giving a bottle [6:25]
Not enjoying bottle feeding [7:18]
The relationship has changed [10:10]
You have to be friends [12:55]
What can partners do to help? [13:38]
Being on the same team [20:35]
Handling a crying baby [24:25]
We really need you [33:09]
5/3/2023
40:30
The Magic of Skin to Skin
The Magic of Skin to Skin

Skin to skin is amazing. But do you know all the benefits? Check in with Dianne and Abby today as they talk about the fantastic benefits of skin to skin for parents and baby.

Things we talked about:
Skin to skin with your partner [5:51]
Skin to skin is fascinating [8:22]
Is it new [10:22]
Some recent skin to skin research [18:10]
Heart and lung function [19:02]
Stabilization of body temperature [19:35]
Regulation of blood sugar [21:05]
Initiation of breastfeeding [24:42]
Transfer of good bacteria [26:00]
Separation distress call [27:35]
Relief from pain [29:12]
Enhancement of mother/baby communication [30:45]
Bonding [32:05]
Partner benefits [37:37]
5/1/2023
42:00
Balancing Breastfeeding and Pumping
Balancing Breastfeeding and Pumping

Pumping and breastfeeding. Seems to be a delicate balance, right? You can do it. And we can help. Listen up today for some tips on balancing pumping and breastfeeding.

Things we talked about:
Answering listener question [4:40]
There is no wrong [5:20]
How do you pump when breastfeeding 12x a day [8:40]
Milk catchers (not a hakaa) [11:00]
First feed of the day [11:35]
Making things convenient [13:20]
More stimulation = more milk [14:30]
How long to pump [20:18]
Comfort [24:02]
Getting help [27:00]
Things to remember [34:53]
