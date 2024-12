Case 13 - The Real Public Enemy #1

Join retired Secret Service agent Todd Hiles and retired FBI agent Stewart Fillmore as they take you under the crime scene tape and into this conspiracy-filled episode, the Texas Crime Travelers delve into the hidden history of America's most notorious criminals. You know about John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Alvin Karpis‚ÄĒall declared Public Enemy No. 1 by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. But there was a little-known criminal who hid right under their noses and may very well have been the one who truly deserved the title of Public Enemy No. 1. Hiles and Fillmore explore the investigation step by step, revealing the overlooked evidence and untold stories that suggest a different prime suspect. Tune in for an eye-opening episode that challenges the conventional narrative and uncovers the secrets behind one of America's most infamous eras of crime. With expert insights, captivating storytelling, and a deep dive into the mysteries of the past, Hiles and Fillmore deliver a must-listen episode for true crime aficionados and conspiracy enthusiasts alike.