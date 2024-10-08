About Back in Crime

Back in Crime is the gripping true crime podcast presented by retired U.S Secret Service and FBI special agents, Todd and Stewart, collectively known as Texas Crime Travelers. The seasoned investigators bring their unparalleled expertise and decades of experience to the forefront as they peel back the layers of criminal investigations, unraveling shocking details, and sharing their unique insights into cases they personally worked and some they wished they had. Prepare to step into the shoes of the investigators and walk alongside them as they take you under the crime scene tape.