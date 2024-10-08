In this chilling episode, the Texas Crime Travelers delve into the unsolved serial killer case that haunted Texarkana in 1946, known as the Moonlight Murders.
The Phantom Killer terrorized the town, committing a series of brutal attacks that left the community paralyzed with fear. Hiles and Fillmore explore the investigation step by step, unraveling the mystery and examining the evidence that has baffled law enforcement for decades.
Tune in for a deep dive into the dark history of the Texarkana Moonlight Murders, as Hiles and Fillmore shed light on the enigmatic Phantom Killer. With expert insights, captivating storytelling, and a meticulous exploration of the facts, this episode promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Don't miss this haunting journey into one of America's most infamous unsolved cases, brought to you by the Texas Crime Travelers.
Follow Texas Crime Travelers:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@texascrimetra...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/texascrimetrave...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/texascrimetr...
https://texascrimetravelers.com/
Have a specific case in mind that you'd like us to explore or just want to get in touch?
Case Request/Contact Form: https://forms.gle/hynpjFrKEVvG6FWw9
For business inquiries or opportunities to sponsor our next podcast episode, please reach out to us at [email protected]
Music by: Eddie Bandas
Contact: [email protected]
--------
1:09:36
Case 13 - The Real Public Enemy #1
Join retired Secret Service agent Todd Hiles and retired FBI agent Stewart Fillmore as they take you under the crime scene tape and into this conspiracy-filled episode, the Texas Crime Travelers delve into the hidden history of America's most notorious criminals.
You know about John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Alvin Karpis—all declared Public Enemy No. 1 by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. But there was a little-known criminal who hid right under their noses and may very well have been the one who truly deserved the title of Public Enemy No. 1.
Hiles and Fillmore explore the investigation step by step, revealing the overlooked evidence and untold stories that suggest a different prime suspect. Tune in for an eye-opening episode that challenges the conventional narrative and uncovers the secrets behind one of America's most infamous eras of crime.
With expert insights, captivating storytelling, and a deep dive into the mysteries of the past, Hiles and Fillmore deliver a must-listen episode for true crime aficionados and conspiracy enthusiasts alike.
Follow Texas Crime Travelers:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@texascrimetra...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/texascrimetrave...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/texascrimetr...
https://texascrimetravelers.com/
Have a specific case in mind that you'd like us to explore or just want to get in touch?
Case Request/Contact Form: https://forms.gle/hynpjFrKEVvG6FWw9
For business inquiries or opportunities to sponsor our next podcast episode, please reach out to us at [email protected]
Music by: Eddie Bandas
Contact: [email protected]
--------
37:05
Case 12 - The Trip 23 Mystery Box Episode
Join retired Secret Service agent Todd Hiles and retired FBI agent Stewart Fillmore as they take you under the crime scene tape and back to "Case 12 - The Trip 23 Mystery Box Episode." In this special installment, the Texas Crime Travelers present a thrilling adventure for fans of puzzle box shows like Lost, Westworld, and Severance and mystery-solving enthusiasts.
Hiles and Fillmore start with United Air Lines Trip 23, the first bombing of an airplane, unraveling the complex investigation step by step. From there, they navigate through the twists and turns that lead to John Dillinger, the notorious gangster and Public Enemy No. 1.
Tune in for a unique episode that blends historical intrigue with modern mystery-solving excitement. With expert insights, captivating storytelling, and an engaging puzzle box format, Hiles and Fillmore deliver a must-listen episode for those who love diving deep into the details of enigmatic cases.
Follow Texas Crime Travelers:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@texascrimetra...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/texascrimetrave...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/texascrimetr...
https://texascrimetravelers.com/
Have a specific case in mind that you'd like us to explore or just want to get in touch?
Case Request/Contact Form: https://forms.gle/hynpjFrKEVvG6FWw9
For business inquiries or opportunities to sponsor our next podcast episode, please reach out to us at [email protected]
Music by: Eddie Bandas
Contact: [email protected]
--------
35:51
Case 11 - Escape From Alcatraz
Join retired Secret Service agent Todd Hiles and retired FBI agent Stewart Fillmore as they take you under the crime scene tape on to Alcatraz Island. In this episode, the Texas Crime Travelers provide you with Alcatraz 101—everything you need to know about the infamous prison, its notorious history, and the daring escapes, including the legendary Anglin brothers.
Hiles and Fillmore explore the investigation step by step, delving into the mysteries and facts surrounding Alcatraz. As a special highlight, Stewart shares his personal, exclusive recounting of his own escape from Alcatraz, featured on Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates.
Tune in for an exciting announcement and a thrilling journey through one of America's most iconic prisons. With their expert insight and captivating storytelling, Hiles and Fillmore offer a must-listen episode that combines history, mystery, and firsthand adventure.
Follow Texas Crime Travelers:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@texascrimetra...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/texascrimetrave...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/texascrimetr...
https://texascrimetravelers.com/
Have a specific case in mind that you'd like us to explore or just want to get in touch?
Case Request/Contact Form: https://forms.gle/hynpjFrKEVvG6FWw9
For business inquiries or opportunities to sponsor our next podcast episode, please reach out to us at [email protected]
Music by: Eddie Bandas
Contact: [email protected]
--------
38:58
Case 10 - The 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing
Join retired Secret Service agent Todd Hiles and retired FBI agent Stewart Fillmore as they take you under the crime scene tape and back to one of the most harrowing investigations of the civil rights era, focusing on "Case 10 - The 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing." This infamous 1963 attack tragically claimed the lives of four innocent children in a racially motivated act of terrorism. This case once gripped the nation with its devastating impact and the fight for justice that followed.
This is a special episode, as one the Texas Crime Travelers reveals a personal connection to the story and first hand experience on this case.
With their expert insight and captivating narrative style, Hiles and Fillmore share the exclusive details from the investigation, taking listeners through the events step-by-step and unveiling the profound conclusions. Join them as they explore this pivotal moment in American history, revealing the full story behind the headlines and the lasting legacy of this tragic event.
Follow Texas Crime Travelers:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@texascrimetra...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/texascrimetrave...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/texascrimetr...
https://texascrimetravelers.com/
Have a specific case in mind that you'd like us to explore or just want to get in touch?
Case Request/Contact Form: https://forms.gle/hynpjFrKEVvG6FWw9
For business inquiries or opportunities to sponsor our next podcast episode, please reach out to us at [email protected]
Music by Eddie Bandas
Contact: [email protected]
Back in Crime is the gripping true crime podcast presented by retired U.S Secret Service and FBI special agents, Todd and Stewart, collectively known as Texas Crime Travelers.
The seasoned investigators bring their unparalleled expertise and decades of experience to the forefront as they peel back the layers of criminal investigations, unraveling shocking details, and sharing their unique insights into cases they personally worked and some they wished they had.
Prepare to step into the shoes of the investigators and walk alongside them as they take you under the crime scene tape.