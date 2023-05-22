Tony Reali and four reporters from across the country debate about the hottest issues in this sport of competitive banter. More
The Celtics Take Game 5
Bill Plaschke, Courtney Cronin, Harry Lyles Jr., and Frank Isola join Tony Reali to discuss if the Heat should be worried after dropping Games 4 and 5 to the Celtics, what the most important factor is for Game 6, and what the best landing spot is for new free agent DeAndre Hopkins.
5/26/2023
Who Takes Game 5?
David Dennis Jr., Kevin Blackistone, Monica McNutt, and Bob Ryan join Tony Reali to discuss if the Heat closing out the series is more likely than the Celtics extending it, how the consider the Florida Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals, and their thoughts on the NBA’s proposed in-game flopping penalties.
5/25/2023
The Celtics Fight Back
Clinton Yates, Woody Paige, Harry Lyles Jr., and Pablo Torre join Tony Reali to discuss if they think the Celtics have a chance to win this series after winning Game 4, their thoughts on the ejections in last night’s Golden Knights/Stars Game 3, and what their priorities should be for the Lakers this offseason.
5/24/2023
The Nugget Sweep The Lakers
Bill Plaschke, Woody Paige, Israel Gutierrez, and Justin Tinsley join Tony Reali to discuss their takeaways from the Nuggets’ sweep of the Lakers, if they think LeBron is actually considering retiring this offseason, and if tonight will be the end of the Celtics’ season.
5/23/2023
The Heat Go Up 3-0
Jorge Sedano, Courtney Cronin, David Dennis Jr., and Frank Isola join Tony Reali to discuss if the Heat or Celtics are more responsible for this 3-0 deficit, what’s on the line now for Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics, and if tonight is the end of the Lakers’ playoff run.
