Around the Horn

Podcast Around the Horn
ESPN, Tony Reali
Tony Reali and four reporters from across the country debate about the hottest issues in this sport of competitive banter. More
  • The Celtics Take Game 5
    Bill Plaschke, Courtney Cronin, Harry Lyles Jr., and Frank Isola join Tony Reali to discuss if the Heat should be worried after dropping Games 4 and 5 to the Celtics, what the most important factor is for Game 6, and what the best landing spot is for new free agent DeAndre Hopkins.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/26/2023
    24:13
  • Who Takes Game 5?
    David Dennis Jr., Kevin Blackistone, Monica McNutt, and Bob Ryan join Tony Reali to discuss if the Heat closing out the series is more likely than the Celtics extending it, how the consider the Florida Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals, and their thoughts on the NBA’s proposed in-game flopping penalties.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/25/2023
    24:15
  • The Celtics Fight Back
    Clinton Yates, Woody Paige, Harry Lyles Jr., and Pablo Torre join Tony Reali to discuss if they think the Celtics have a chance to win this series after winning Game 4, their thoughts on the ejections in last night’s Golden Knights/Stars Game 3, and what their priorities should be for the Lakers this offseason.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2023
    24:14
  • The Nugget Sweep The Lakers
    Bill Plaschke, Woody Paige, Israel Gutierrez, and Justin Tinsley join Tony Reali to discuss their takeaways from the Nuggets’ sweep of the Lakers, if they think LeBron is actually considering retiring this offseason, and if tonight will be the end of the Celtics’ season.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/23/2023
    24:00
  • The Heat Go Up 3-0
    Jorge Sedano, Courtney Cronin, David Dennis Jr., and Frank Isola join Tony Reali to discuss if the Heat or Celtics are more responsible for this 3-0 deficit, what’s on the line now for Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics, and if tonight is the end of the Lakers’ playoff run. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/22/2023
Tony Reali and four reporters from across the country debate about the hottest issues in this sport of competitive banter.
