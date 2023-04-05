In these podcasts I discuss all things Human Design! The purpose of Human Design is to learn how to let go of resistance, change your unconscious conditioning a... More
#277 Lee Harris - Insights, Wisdom and The Z's
In todays episode, I get to talk to the incredible Lee Harris, who among many things is a 1/4 Sacral Generator, Right Angle Cross of 4 ways. Even before i hit record on this amazing conversation, so authentic and easy to be with, it was like talking with an old friend like someone I'd known forever, the Real Deal! So I'm so excited to share this conversation with you.If you don't know who Lee Harris is, he is the author of Awaken Your Multidimensional Soul, which is the second book in his Conversations with the Z's series, in this episode we actually hear from the Z's themselves too, and author of Energy Speaks. A gifted energy intuitive and channeller, he leads a vibrant online community that reaches 1 million people every month. His acclaimed online events, members community The Portal, and top 50 spirituality podcast Impact the World are adventures into the deepest aspects of living, loving, and awakening. Lee is also an accomplished music producer and singer-songwriter whose acclaimed albums have charted as high as No. 1 on the iTunes and Amazon New Age charts.
5/18/2023
1:21:27
#276 Without this You Will Never Align to Your Design
In todays episode, I want to focus on 'change' because this is also an area where I feel Human Design can sometimes let you down. When we are thinking of change, perhaps we feel something isn't working, somethings broken or needs fixing, (by the way it's none of these!) Now to change from where we are to where we're going... we need a Goal or something to focus on! Join me as I dive into what this can mean for you, and how I can teach this with you.
5/15/2023
21:17
#275 Higher Consciousness, Chakra's and Human Design with Amber-Lee Lyons
In today's episode, I'm excited to share a guest with you today Amber- Lee Lyons to dive into her journey into spirituality, growth and bringing together all of this in a relatable & functional way. Amber-Lee Lyons is a chakra expert, intuitive channels, the founder of Chakra Girl Co. the Rituals by Chakra Girl App, and the co-founder of PRISM Intentional Jewelry. Her mission is to bridge the gap between fashion, luxury and spirituality and to inspire women everywhere to embody their goddess energy on the inside and out. She's also the host of the top rated podcast, Chakra Girl Radio where she interviews gurus, celebrities and influencers to share the spiritual rituals that have aligned them with their dharma so you can align with yours.I have loved this conversation with Amber-Lee and trust that you get something from this, helping you own journey as always.
5/11/2023
45:31
#274 The Human Design Roadmap (Part 11): Putting it all together, Transformational Human Design
We're back with the Part 11 and the final of the Human Design Roadmap Series! The purpose of this series is to help you answer the ultimate question, "okay, I have my chart, NOW what?!". If you've discovered Human Design but are overwhelmed and confused, I'm giving you the freaking roadmap!Today, as I wrap up the roadmap series, I want to introduce something that I've created over the past 20 years that will really help you to Simplify your Human Design, Integrate your Human Design and take back your power, making you your own guru.
5/8/2023
19:56
#273 Ask Emma Anything
In this episode, we're doing something a little fun and different for our second "ask Emma Anything". I'm joined by my operations manager Taylor, and we're doing an "ask Emma Anything" podcast that we plan to do each month, where you can submit your questions ahead of time and ask us, well, anything!If you want to be able to submit your questions ahead of time, click here to get on our mailing list and we will email you the form to submit your question.We had some fabulous questions again this time around with more "Emma rants" included.I trust that you got loads of value out of this episode, and I know that when one person asks a question, the answer will help SO many others, so thank you for being vulnerable, playing along and submitting your questions to us!
