To round off this season of Style DNA, I'm joined by the brilliantly funny, refreshingly honest and endlessly creative Tabitha Webb.



Many of you will know Tabitha as the fashion designer behind her eponymous label and Project D. But this conversation goes far beyond fashion. We talk about the reality of building a business, the financial struggles that often sit behind the glamour, and why having the courage to start again can lead you somewhere even more fulfilling. We discuss imposter syndrome, confidence, ageing, personal style, and the unexpected phone call from Jilly Cooper that changed the course of Tabitha's writing career.



Her Style DNA? Relaxed. Classic. Confident.



It feels rather fitting that we end this season talking about reinvention. One of the greatest privileges of getting older is knowing that it's never too late to change direction, discover a new passion, or write an entirely new chapter.



Thank you for joining me for another wonderful season of Style DNA. I can't wait to share what's next.



Thank you @tabithawebb for being such an entertaining guest xx.