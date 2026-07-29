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122 episodes
- To round off this season of Style DNA, I'm joined by the brilliantly funny, refreshingly honest and endlessly creative Tabitha Webb.
Many of you will know Tabitha as the fashion designer behind her eponymous label and Project D. But this conversation goes far beyond fashion. We talk about the reality of building a business, the financial struggles that often sit behind the glamour, and why having the courage to start again can lead you somewhere even more fulfilling. We discuss imposter syndrome, confidence, ageing, personal style, and the unexpected phone call from Jilly Cooper that changed the course of Tabitha's writing career.
Her Style DNA? Relaxed. Classic. Confident.
It feels rather fitting that we end this season talking about reinvention. One of the greatest privileges of getting older is knowing that it's never too late to change direction, discover a new passion, or write an entirely new chapter.
Thank you for joining me for another wonderful season of Style DNA. I can't wait to share what's next.
Thank you @tabithawebb for being such an entertaining guest xx.
- In this episode of Style DNA I go on a style journey with the terrific Tanya Rose.
From childhood memories of Gordonstoun and weekends spent at Sandringham with the Royal Family, to building one of the world's leading luxury travel businesses, Tanya shares the remarkable experiences that have shaped both her career and her personal style.
We talk about timeless dressing, travelling with purpose, finding confidence through simplicity, and the sentimental pieces she never leaves home without.
Her Style DNA? Simple, Elegant and Modern.
This is a conversation about travel, style, confidence and some wonderfully unforgettable royal stories.
Thank you Tanya for such a joyful conversation xx
- In this episode of Style DNA I go on a style journey with the wonderfully colourful fashion designer, Olivia Rubin.
We talk about the moment she decided to stop shrinking herself after becoming a mother, why colour became her form of self-expression, and the inspiration behind her "Anti-Beige Club" movement, encouraging women to wear what makes them feel good, regardless of age or body shape.
Olivia also shares her journey with postpartum anxiety, her passion for slow, sustainable fashion, and why she now designs entirely for women who refuse to disappear.
Her Style DNA? Colourful, eclectic and whimsical.
This is a conversation about confidence, creativity and embracing the joy of dressing for yourself.
Thank you Olivia for such an uplifting conversation xx
- In this episode of Style DNA I go on a style journey with one of the UK's most respected beauty editors and broadcasters, the brilliant Sarah Jossel.
We talk about her debut book Diary of a Beauty Editor, why beauty has never been about vanity for her, and how turning 40 has brought a new sense of confidence and resilience.
Sarah speaks openly about growing up feeling self-conscious, learning to care less about other people's opinions, and discovering that confidence comes from feeling comfortable in your own skin. She also admits she's still finding her Style DNA, sharing how a recent stylist helped her embrace tailoring, cleaner silhouettes and colour in a whole new way.
This is a conversation about beauty, confidence, style and learning to dress for yourself, not everyone else.
Thank you Sarah for such an honest and inspiring conversation.
- In this episode of Style DNA I go on a style journey with the broadcaster, journalist, author and passionate campaigner, the wonderful Mariella Frostrup.
We talk about her tireless work to change the conversation around menopause, her latest books Cracking the Menopause and Menolicious, and why she believes women deserve better information and support.
Stylistically, Mariella has embraced a wardrobe built around comfort, confidence and timeless tailoring. She also shares some brilliant stories — from turning up to a date with Iggy Pop in a green velvet unitard, to getting married on a landing craft off the coast of Panama wearing linen culottes and an Armani top.
This is a conversation about confidence, individuality, ageing and finally learning to dress entirely for yourself.
Thank you Mariella for such an honest and inspiring conversation.
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About Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA
Join Amanda Wakeley as she is joined by a different celebrity guest each week as she uncovers their very own Style DNA.Guests include Trinny Woodall, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, David Furnish, Yasmin Le Bon, talk about their best and worst fashion moments as well as answering the question, 'What Do They Wear In Bed?'.New podcasts every Thursday.Podcast website
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