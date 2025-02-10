Nevada dairy cattle bird flu news, American Heart Month, cardiovascular disease facts and flu tests
What kills the most Americans? What type of flu is going around? How much is a flu test? How many people died from COVID? What causes heart disease in women?
AMA's Vice President of Science, Medicine and Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, discusses cardiovascular disease statistics, heart disease in women, the latest bird flu developments, and flu test at home. American Medical Association CXO Todd Unger hosts.
🩺 The AMA is your powerful ally, focused on addressing the issues important to you, so you can focus on what matters most — patients. We will meet this challenge together. Join us: https://ama-assn.co/JoinRenew
🗺️ CDC current avian flu map: https://ama-assn.co/avianflu_map
💻 For bird flu news visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC H5N1 Bird Flu Current Situation Summary (CDC H5N1 technical report): https://ama-assn.co/CDC_H5N1
🧪 Check #FDA COVID test expiration date extensions here: https://ama-assn.co/COVID_testing
📍 Googling "COVID testing near me"? Find where to get COVID test: https://ama-assn.co/COVID_tests
💉 Wondering "when to get flu shot" or looking for "flu shot near me"? Visit: https://ama-assn.co/GetMyFluShot
😷 CDC Respiratory Illnesses Data Channel: https://ama-assn.co/CDC_RespiratoryIllnesses
🚨 If the CDC issues new health warning, get the latest CDC health alert 2024 via the Health Alert Network (HAN CDC website): https://ama-assn.co/CDC_HAN
🥼 Go to https://ama-assn.co/FightingForDocs to learn more about our AMA advocacy priorities, including:
▹ Reforming Medicare payment
▹ Fighting scope creep
▹ Fixing prior authorization
▹ Reducing physician burnout
▹ Making technology work for physicians
--------
12:57
Firearm injury prevention strategies in medicine and how physicians can play a role in gun safety
Do gun violence prevention programs work? Why is my doctor asking if I own guns? Why are doctors asking about guns? How can doctors help with gun safety? Our guest Chethan Sathya, MD, director of the Center for Gun Violence Prevention at Northwell Health, joins to discuss the critical issue of gun safety and how hospitals can use a strategic framework that includes community engagement, research, policy development, clinical integration, and medical education. Dr. Sathya emphasizes the importance of screening patients for gun violence risk and how the AMA is advocating for firearm violence prevention to create impactful change. American Medical Association CXO Todd Unger hosts.
🩺 The AMA is your powerful ally, focused on addressing the issues important to you, so you can focus on what matters most — patients. We will meet this challenge together. Join us: https://ama-assn.co/JoinRenew
🥼 Go to https://ama-assn.co/FightingForDocs to learn more about our AMA advocacy priorities, including:
▹ Reforming Medicare payment
▹ Fighting scope creep
▹ Fixing prior authorization
▹ Reducing physician burnout
▹ Making technology work for physicians
--------
19:36
Tuberculosis in Kansas, ebola virus update, and rising egg prices due to bird flu outbreak 2025
What is going on with eggs in the U.S.? Is there a new strain of bird flu? How do you treat TB? How is TB transmitted? What is the most recent Ebola outbreak? Today's episode covers tuberculosis cases in the U.S., the outbreak of TB in Kansas City, and the emergence of a new bird flu strain H5N9. AMA's Vice President of Science, Medicine and Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, also breaks down the ongoing Ebola situation in Uganda. She highlights the implications of these health threats, outlines the importance of infectious disease monitoring, virus tracking, and timely public health response strategies. American Medical Association CXO Todd Unger hosts.
🩺 The AMA is your powerful ally, focused on addressing the issues important to you, so you can focus on what matters most — patients. We will meet this challenge together. Join us: https://ama-assn.co/JoinRenew
🗺️ CDC current avian flu map: https://ama-assn.co/avianflu_map
💻 For bird flu news visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC H5N1 Bird Flu Current Situation Summary (CDC H5N1 technical report): https://ama-assn.co/CDC_H5N1
🚨 If the CDC issues new health warning, get the latest CDC health alert 2024 via the Health Alert Network (HAN CDC website): https://ama-assn.co/CDC_HAN
✈️ Check the latest CDC travel advisory: https://ama-assn.co/CDC_TravelAdvisory
--------
11:58
Medical mythbuster Joel Bervell, MD, on how to teach kids about medicine and address misinformation
Is social media useful in medicine? What is health misinformation? How is social media impacting health care? How to address medical misinformation online? Science communicator and medical mythbuster, Joel Bervell, MD, discusses what motivated him to become a doctor and shares details for his new STEM show on Youtube "The Doctor Is In," which is designed to inspire young children to pursue careers in healthcare. Dr. Bervell also shares insights on how social media is changing medicine, and encourages other physicians to follow their passions in creating impactful content. American Medical Association CXO Todd Unger hosts.
🩺 The AMA is your powerful ally, focused on addressing the issues important to you, so you can focus on what matters most — patients. We will meet this challenge together. Join us: https://ama-assn.co/JoinRenew
🎬 Watch “The Doctor Is In” here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctorIsInShow
💊 Get more medical mythbusting on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelbervell/
--------
11:48
AMA Joy in Medicine criteria for 2025 and the importance of recognizing physician well-being efforts
What is Joy in Medicine? Why are there mental health questions on physician licensure? What is the goal of the AMA Joy in Medicine Recognition Program? Kevin Hopkins, MD, physician director of health system engagement at the American Medical Association, explains the ins and outs of the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program. Dr. Hopkins shares examples from past AMA Joy in Medicine honorees, tips for health system leaders, and recent changes for the 2025 application cycle, including updates on medical credentialing language and teamwork assessment. AMA CXO Todd Unger hosts.
🩺 The AMA is your powerful ally, focused on addressing the issues important to you, so you can focus on what matters most — patients. We will meet this challenge together. Join us: https://ama-assn.co/JoinRenew
💌 Looking for the AMA Joy in Medicine application? Submit an Intent to Apply form for the 2025 Joy in Medicine Program: https://ama-assn.co/JoyInMedicine_Application
🏆 Check out AMA's Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program: https://ama-assn.co/JoyInMedicine_Program
AMA Update is your source for physician-focused news. Hear from physicians and other experts on trending public health concerns, practice issues, and more. Because who’s doing the talking matters. Find all AMA podcasts at ama-assn.org/podcasts.