Tuberculosis in Kansas, ebola virus update, and rising egg prices due to bird flu outbreak 2025

What is going on with eggs in the U.S.? Is there a new strain of bird flu? How do you treat TB? How is TB transmitted? What is the most recent Ebola outbreak? Today's episode covers tuberculosis cases in the U.S., the outbreak of TB in Kansas City, and the emergence of a new bird flu strain H5N9. AMA's Vice President of Science, Medicine and Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, also breaks down the ongoing Ebola situation in Uganda. She highlights the implications of these health threats, outlines the importance of infectious disease monitoring, virus tracking, and timely public health response strategies. American Medical Association CXO Todd Unger hosts. 🩺 The AMA is your powerful ally, focused on addressing the issues important to you, so you can focus on what matters most — patients. We will meet this challenge together. Join us: https://ama-assn.co/JoinRenew 🗺️ CDC current avian flu map: https://ama-assn.co/avianflu_map 💻 For bird flu news visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC H5N1 Bird Flu Current Situation Summary (CDC H5N1 technical report): https://ama-assn.co/CDC_H5N1 🚨 If the CDC issues new health warning, get the latest CDC health alert 2024 via the Health Alert Network (HAN CDC website): https://ama-assn.co/CDC_HAN ✈️ Check the latest CDC travel advisory: https://ama-assn.co/CDC_TravelAdvisory