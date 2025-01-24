All This and the Oscars Too Podcast

The Oscars in a Time of Wildfire - Catching Up with the Race

As Hollywood fights back flames, the nominations are being postponed right and left. It's a tragic situation but the show must go on. Sasha Stone is joined by TheContending.com's Clarence Moye and Mark Johnson to catch up on what is happening in the race after the Golden Globes, the DGA and the SAG nominations. Sponsored by Focus Features.