All This and the Oscars Too Podcast

Sasha Stone an Jeff Wells discuss the Oscar nominations and lament the Oscars pushing Emilia Perez on woke grounds. When does it all end?
--------
1:00:43
How to Fix the Oscars
Sasha welcomes Hollywood-Elsewhere's Jeffrey Wells to discuss how to fix the Oscars and other movies this season like The last Showgirl, Anora and Conclave
--------
1:30:40
The Oscars in a Time of Wildfire - Catching Up with the Race
As Hollywood fights back flames, the nominations are being postponed right and left. It's a tragic situation but the show must go on. Sasha Stone is joined by TheContending.com's Clarence Moye and Mark Johnson to catch up on what is happening in the race after the Golden Globes, the DGA and the SAG nominations.
Sponsored by Focus Features.
--------
1:00:03
Oscarwatch: What Narratives Drives a Winner?
Sasha Stone is joined by TheContending.com's Clarence Moye and Mark Johnson to discuss the wide open Best Picture race, along with the other major categories. Who are the frontrunners? What narratives do they need to win? Is this a weak year? We discuss it all.
--------
1:01:18
The Oscar Shift from The Telluride Film Festival
Sasha Stone and Mark Johnson talk all the happenings at the Telluride Film Festival, mainly how it has changed up our predictions. What if anything did we add or take out? Filmd discussed include Sean Baker's Anora, Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain, Jaques Audiard's Emilia Perez and more.