All-Stars with Joshua Williamson

ComicPop
Legendary comic book writer Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis, Superman) chats about his love of comic books, the craft of writing, and much more in this episodic ...
TV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Ep. 9 – Josh on video games!
    Joshua Williamson shares his favorite video games and talks movies and comics, of course! Originally recorded on April 18, 2023 on youtube.com/comicpopreturns.
    --------  
    1:39:09
  • Ep. 8 – Josh brings back Ollie!
    Joshua Williamson brings back Green Arrow and his extended family! Originally recorded on March 21, 2023 on youtube.com/comicpopreturns.
    --------  
    1:17:44
  • Ep. 7 – Josh on collecting comics!
    Joshua Williamson delves into what happened to his comic book collection, and what comics he likes to collect. Originally recorded on February 21, 2023 on youtube.com/comicpopreturns.
    --------  
    1:01:17
  • Ep. 6 – Josh tells Bane's final tale!
    Josh dives into his One Bad Day story about Bane and takes over Superman! Originally recorded on January 17, 2023 on youtube.com/comicpopreturns.
    --------  
    1:07:51
  • Ep. 5 – Josh creates a new Batman villain!
    Joshua Williamson talks about his time on Batman and creating Abyss! Originally recorded on November 3, 2021 on youtube.com/comicpopreturns.
    --------  
    1:16:45

About All-Stars with Joshua Williamson

Legendary comic book writer Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis, Superman) chats about his love of comic books, the craft of writing, and much more in this episodic series of conversations!
