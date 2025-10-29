Journalist Billy Hallowell joins Cooper Stuff to talk about the rising moral chaos in America: the grotesque response to the Nashville shooting, violence, the rapid advancement of the sexualization of children, and the cultural authoritarianism of the secular left, etc. As Christians, how should we engage the culture?
► Buy John's new book, Awake & Alive to Truth: Finding Truth in the Chaos of a Relativistic World http://www.johnlcooper.com/awake
► Subscribe to the podcast: www.johnlcooper.com
Apple: http://bit.ly/cooperstuff
Spotify: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffspotify
CastBox: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffcast
► Connect with John L. Cooper on Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/johnlcooperstuff
https://www.instagram.com/johnlcooper
https://twitter.com/johnlcooper
► Cooper Stuff Merchandise:
www.johnlcooper.com/store