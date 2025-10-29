Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityCooper Stuff Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Cooper Stuff Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Cooper Stuff Podcast

John Cooper
Religion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture
Cooper Stuff Podcast
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Cooper Stuff Podcast

    Cooper Stuff Ep. 156 - Speaking Truth in Moral Chaos w/Billy Hallowell

    4/17/2023 | 55 mins.
    Journalist Billy Hallowell joins Cooper Stuff to talk about the rising moral chaos in America: the grotesque response to the Nashville shooting, violence, the rapid advancement of the sexualization of children, and the cultural authoritarianism of the secular left, etc. As Christians, how should we engage the culture?
    ► Buy John's new book, Awake & Alive to Truth: Finding Truth in the Chaos of a Relativistic World http://www.johnlcooper.com/awake
    ► Subscribe to the podcast: www.johnlcooper.com
    Apple: http://bit.ly/cooperstuff
    Spotify: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffspotify
    CastBox: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffcast
    ► Connect with John L. Cooper on Social Media:
    https://www.facebook.com/johnlcooperstuff
    https://www.instagram.com/johnlcooper
    https://twitter.com/johnlcooper
    ► Cooper Stuff Merchandise:
    www.johnlcooper.com/store
  • Cooper Stuff Podcast

    Cooper Stuff Ep. 152 - Undaunted Cooper Life Stuff

    3/20/2023 | 1h 21 mins.
    Today we have a sweet mash up with Kyle Thompson of Undaunted Life: A Man's Podcast. We discuss the importance of the Bible, the need for Christians to stop playing defense and present a positive vision for a thriving society, and a whole host of other things!
    ► Buy John's new book, Awake & Alive to Truth: Finding Truth in the Chaos of a Relativistic World http://www.johnlcooper.com/awake
    ► Subscribe to the podcast: www.johnlcooper.com
    Apple: http://bit.ly/cooperstuff
    Spotify: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffspotify
    CastBox: http://bit.ly/cooperstuffcast
    ► Connect with John L. Cooper on Social Media:
    https://www.facebook.com/johnlcooperstuff
    https://www.instagram.com/johnlcooper
    https://twitter.com/johnlcooper
    ► Cooper Stuff Merchandise:
    www.johnlcooper.com/store

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Cooper Stuff Podcast

Cooper Stuff Podcast is an in depth look at what drives John Cooper (lead singer of Skillet); a commentary on culture from a traditional Biblical paradigm: Has modern culture stolen your world view? With all the screaming voices, who do you trust? How much have you been subversively influenced? Cooper Stuff aims to point out subtle and not so subtle influences on culture with a traditional, Biblical world view/emphasis... while boiling complex issues down to simple language.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureChristianity

Listen to Cooper Stuff Podcast, The Drop the Needle Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Cooper Stuff Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:14:47 PM
A company fromMADSACK