Today we have a sweet mash up with Kyle Thompson of Undaunted Life: A Man's Podcast. We discuss the importance of the Bible, the need for Christians to stop playing defense and present a positive vision for a thriving society, and a whole host of other things!

Journalist Billy Hallowell joins Cooper Stuff to talk about the rising moral chaos in America: the grotesque response to the Nashville shooting, violence, the rapid advancement of the sexualization of children, and the cultural authoritarianism of the secular left, etc. As Christians, how should we engage the culture?

About Cooper Stuff Podcast

Cooper Stuff Podcast is an in depth look at what drives John Cooper (lead singer of Skillet); a commentary on culture from a traditional Biblical paradigm: Has modern culture stolen your world view? With all the screaming voices, who do you trust? How much have you been subversively influenced? Cooper Stuff aims to point out subtle and not so subtle influences on culture with a traditional, Biblical world view/emphasis... while boiling complex issues down to simple language.