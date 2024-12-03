5 Good News Stories : Happiness and Fun

Join Johnny Mac in this episode as he shares five uplifting news stories. Discover how African giant poached rats with tiny backpacks are trained to detect illegal wildlife parts. Learn about the innovative water system being developed by scientists at the University of Las Vegas, which pulls water from the air in desert climates. Celebrate the rediscovery of the giant salmon carp in Cambodia's Mekong River. Be inspired by Michelle's heartfelt wedding vow surprise in Armenian. Finally, find out about the quirky new hugging rule at Wellington Airport in New Zealand, designed to keep farewells short and sweet. Enjoy the positivity and spread the word to your friends, with an option to enjoy the show commercial-free for a 30-day free trial. 00:11 Rats with Tiny Backpacks: Wildlife Smugglers' New Nemesis00:57 Innovative Water Solutions in Desert Climates01:27 Rediscovery of the Giant Salmon Carp02:04 A Bride's Armenian Surprise02:47 Wellington Airport's Hugging RuleUnlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed! You also get 20+ other shows on the network ad-free! This podcast supports Podcasting 2.0 if you’d like to support the show via value for value and stream some sats!

Join Johnny Mac as he shares five uplifting Christmas stories. Discover how Santa Claus has teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service and Toys R Us to enhance the 112-year-old Operation Santa program. Learn about Mariah Carey’s exclusive holiday pop-up bars in celebration of her hit song’s 30th anniversary. Explore the extravagant Christmas decorations at Kava Restaurant in Connecticut, featuring 400,000 lights and 500,000 ornaments. Find out about the quirky tradition of wonky Christmas trees in March town, UK. Lastly, get insights on the top 10 trending Christmas decorations for 2024, highlighting a nostalgic return to classic holiday ornaments. 00:15 Santa Claus Teams Up with USPS and Toys R Us02:11 Mariah Carey's Holiday Pop-Up Bar03:05 Kava Restaurant's Christmas Wonderland04:15 The UK's Wonky Christmas Trees04:41 Trending Christmas Decorations for 2024Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed! You also get 20+ other shows on the network ad-free!

We start with some incredible season of giving stories - an Alaskan pilot dropping turkey "bombs" to help feed her off-grid neighbors, and a wedding saved after the venue burned down (you won't believe what happened next!). Then, a Notre-Dame Cathedral update that will give you chills, as Paris's Gothic jewel reopens after an incredible restoration. Plus, meet Georgia Scully, who couldn't speak after a coma but could sing every word to Adele's greatest hits! Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed! You also get 20+ other shows on the network ad-free!

About 5 Good News Stories : Happiness and Fun

Five Good News Stories - five stories in the news, all of them good!5 Good News Stories is a heartwarming and uplifting podcast that focuses on bringing positivity and hope to its listeners. Hosted by Johnny Mac, this podcast is a breath of fresh air in a world often dominated by negative headlines.In each episode, John handpicks five of the most inspiring and uplifting good news stories from around the globe. These stories can range from acts of kindness and community resilience to scientific breakthroughs and human triumphs.In our episodes, we've shared an abundance of remarkable good news stories that showcase the beauty and resilience of the human spirit.The podcast aims to remind listeners that even in challenging times, there are countless reasons to smile and feel hopeful.What sets "5 Good News Stories" apart is its dedication to turning these news stories into engaging and thought-provoking content.Portions of this podcast were created with the assistance of AI