Legends Return: Rod Wright & Frank Okam Talk Pro Day, Culture Shift, Building the New Houston Texans

Houston Texans Defensive Line Coach Rod Wright and Assistant DL Coach Frank Okam—both former Texas Longhorn standouts—join 3rd and Longhorn live from Texas Pro Day. The duo dives into their journeys to UT, the cultural transformation that led to Texas' dominance in the early 2000s, and how that same mindset is shaping the future of the Texans defense. Hear behind-the-scenes stories about Vince Young, Derrick Johnson, Cedric Benson, and how Texas finally shattered the "country club" stigma. This episode is all about toughness, pride, and H-Town excellence.Welcome to 3rd & Longhorn, your ultimate destination for all things Texas Longhorn Football! Join us weekly for an in-depth show featuring analysis and commentary from Lifetime Longhorn Football players Derrick Johnson, Alex Okafor, Fozzy Whittaker, Rod Babers, Jeremy Hills, and Clark Field Collective/Texas One Fund co-founder Nick Shuley.3rd & Longhorn takes you deep inside the world of Texas Football, offering a unique perspective from some of the best to ever put on the pads at the 40 Acres. Whether you’re a die-hard Longhorn fan or new to the scene, our show provides unparalleled insight, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert breakdowns of games, players, and strategies.Meet Our Team:Derrick Johnson: NFL All-Pro and Texas Longhorn legend, providing unparalleled defensive insights. Alex Okafor: Former NFL defensive end, breaking down the line of scrimmage battles. Jeremy Hills: Renowned trainer and former Longhorn running back, discussing player development. Fozzy Whittaker: NFL veteran and special teams ace, offering game day analysis.Rod Babers: Longhorn cornerback great and media personality, sharing insider knowledge.Nick Shuley: Co-founder of Clark Field Collective/Texas One Fund, discussing the business side of college sports.What to Expect:• Game Highlights & Recaps: Relive the best moments from every game with comprehensive highlights and in-depth recaps.• Expert Analysis: Get detailed breakdowns of team performance, player statistics, and game strategies from our seasoned analysts.• Behind-the-Scenes Access: Enjoy exclusive stories and insights from former players who know the program inside and out.• Player Spotlights: Learn about the standout athletes making waves on the field and their journeys to success.• Recruiting News: Stay updated on the latest recruiting developments and future Longhorn stars.• Fan Interactions: Engage with our hosts and fellow fans through live Q&A sessions and social media.Subscribe to 3rd & Longhorn and never miss an episode. Hit the notification bell to get alerts for our latest uploads. Join us in celebrating the legacy and future of Texas Longhorn Football!Connect with Us:Follow us on Instagram:Derrick Johnson - https://www.instagram.com/superdj56Alex Okafor - https://www.instagram.com/alexokaforJeremy Hills - https://www.instagram.com/jhills5Fozzy Whittaker - https://www.instagram.com/fozzywhittRod Babers - https://www.instagram.com/rodbabersNick Shuley - https://www.instagram.com/nickshuleyFor the most comprehensive coverage and insider access to Texas Longhorn Football, look no further than 3rd & Longhorn. Hook ‘em!Derrick Johnson: https://www.instagram.com/superdj56Alex Okafor: https://www.instagram.com/alexokaforJeremy Hills: https://www.instagram.com/jhills5Fozzy Whittaker: https://www.instagram.com/fozzywhittRod Babers: https://www.instagram.com/rodbabersNick Shuley: https://www.instagram.com/nickshuley