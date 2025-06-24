Powered by RND
3rd & Longhorn

  Steve Sarkisian Talks Texas, 2005 Rose Bowl, Arch Manning, Ohio State, College Gameday, & the SEC
    Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian joins the crew on 3rd and Longhorn for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview.

0:00 - Intro
0:31 - Why Sark Came to Texas
1:12 - Remembering the 2005 Rose Bowl
2:28 - Open Heart Surgery and COVID Season
3:36 - Sark's First Impressions of Austin
5:11 - From LA to Tuscaloosa to Austin
5:51 - Turning the Texas Program Around
7:06 - Lessons from Pete Carroll and Nick Saban
9:18 - Becoming a Consistent Leader
10:03 - Rebuilding the Culture at Texas
11:56 - GPA, Draft Picks, and Wins
13:01 - Year One in the SEC
14:42 - What Makes the SEC So Challenging
15:43 - Road Games and Identity
15:50 - The Arch Manning Effect
17:05 - Arch Manning A Normal Guy with a Famous Name
18:25 - Looking Ahead to Ohio State
19:41 - Why These Big Games Matter
20:04 – Preparing for Ohio State and the Challenge Ahead
20:40 – The Value of Playing Big Games in the 12-Team Playoff Era
21:01 – Sark's Offensive Influences: Andy Reid, Shanahan Tree, and More
22:50 – Learning Defense from Pete Carroll, Nick Saban, and Monte Kiffin
24:00 – Why Understanding Defense Makes You a Better Offensive Coach
25:04 – College GameDay's Impact and Coach Corso's Legacy
26:24 – Navigating Media Demands as Texas Head Coach
28:00 – Sark on Gratitude, Perspective, and Representing Texas
29:23 – The Importance of Leadership on the Team
30:11 – Michael Taaffe and the Next Wave of Texas Leaders
31:17 – Developing Leaders Through Culture and Accountability
32:06 – Defensive Versatility and Recruiting for Position Flexibility
33:20 – Why Multi-Sport Athletes Matter to Sark
34:09 – Building a Defense That Can Morph and Adapt
35:01 – Trey Moore, Colin Simmons, and the Evolution of Hybrid Players
36:22 – PK and the Defensive Staff's Constant Innovation
37:21 – Why Austin and Texas Are the Best Place to Play College Football
38:04 – Texas' Recent Success in Recruiting, Draft Picks, and Championships
39:16 – The Advantage of Austin: No Pro Teams, All Eyes on Texas
40:00 – Why Texas Offers More Than Short-Term NIL Deals
40:30 – Long-Term Opportunities: Brand, Development, NFL, and Degree
41:06 – Texas: Compared to Ivy League and CFB Powerhouses
41:28 – Players Turned Media: The Power of the Texas Brand
42:02 – Different Paths, Same Result: Former Players Returning to Austin
42:47 – Why So Many Greats Come Back to Live in Austin
43:06 – Sark on Leadership Philosophy: "Who You Are All the Time"
44:11 – Consistency On and Off the Field Defines a Longhorn
45:09 – Why "Sometime Guys" Don't Play for Coach Sark
45:26 – Representing the Program, University, and 9 Million Viewers
46:05 – Discipline Builds Habits, Habits Build Consistency
46:50 – Thanking Coach Sark for Joining the Show
47:04 – Surprise Gift: A Nostalgic TV Guide Gag
48:00 – Final Laughs, Player Teasing, and Hook 'Em Signoff
    48:41
  Texas Basketball GM: Chris Ogden on Building Longhorn Basketball, Recruiting, Team Culture & GM Life
    Join us for an in-depth conversation with Chris Ogden, Texas Men's Basketball General Manager, as he shares his unique journey from Longhorn player to assistant coach and now GM. Get exclusive insights on building championship teams, the secret to Final Four camaraderie, and what it takes to recruit top talent in Austin's vibrant basketball scene.

In this interview, Chris breaks down his scouting philosophy, toughest opponents, memorable defensive moments, and the strategic nuances of Texas basketball, including Coach Miller's style of play and defensive philosophy. Hear about the challenges of team building, managing transfers, and how NIL innovations are shaping college basketball at Texas.

Plus, Chris opens up about balancing his roles—from GM to recruiter to a proud basketball dad—and shares heartwarming stories about his son's rising basketball career and international opportunities.

0:00 – Intro & Guest Introduction: Chris Ogden, Men's Basketball GM
0:45 – Early Years & Choosing Texas over Texas Tech
2:10 – Austin's Unique Appeal & Recruiting Journey
3:00 – Final Four Team Camaraderie & Secret Sauce
4:50 – Transition from Player to Assistant Coach
6:20 – Scouting & Building a Team: What Chris Looks For
9:55 – Toughest Opponents Faced Dur
    46:34
  Drew Martin, Texas Director of External Affairs, on Game Day Upgrades, SEC move & Longhorn Legacy
    Drew Martin, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Texas, delves into the innovative strategies transforming the Longhorns' game-day experience. From the introduction of Big Bertha's Bazaar—a unique shopping destination enhancing the festive atmosphere—to the revival of the Lone Star Showdown with Texas A&M, Martin shares how Texas Athletics is redefining tradition while embracing the future.

As the Longhorns transition into the SEC, Martin discusses the challenges and opportunities that come with this significant move, highlighting the efforts to maintain a vibrant and inclusive environment for all fans.
    42:40
  Legends Return: Rod Wright & Frank Okam Talk Pro Day, Culture Shift, Building the New Houston Texans
    Houston Texans Defensive Line Coach Rod Wright and Assistant DL Coach Frank Okam—both former Texas Longhorn standouts—join 3rd and Longhorn live from Texas Pro Day. The duo dives into their journeys to UT, the cultural transformation that led to Texas' dominance in the early 2000s, and how that same mindset is shaping the future of the Texans defense. Hear behind-the-scenes stories about Vince Young, Derrick Johnson, Cedric Benson, and how Texas finally shattered the "country club" stigma. This episode is all about toughness, pride, and H-Town excellence.
    17:51
  "Win Anyway. Win Any Way.": How Jim Schlossnagle is Changing Texas Baseball
    Texas Baseball Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle joins 3rd and Longhorn for an in-depth and wide-ranging conversation you won't hear anywhere else.

From his coaching journey through TCU and Texas A&M to why he made the bold jump to the 40 Acres, Schlossnagle opens up about leadership, building elite programs, handling pressure, and what makes Texas Baseball so unique.

0:00 – Intro + Guest Tease
0:25 – Introducing Jim Schlossnagle
1:02 – How Schlossnagle Got to Texas
3:23 – Breakthrough Years at TCU
4:25 – Why He Left Texas A&M
6:08 – Why Texas Felt Right
6:34 – Early Impact as a Head Coach
8:01 – The Culture Playbook
9:20 – "Kids These Days" – Myth Busted
10:30 – Balancing Accountability with Compassion
11:32 – Recruiting + Retooling
12:40 – Texas Recruiting Edge
14:10 – Pitching Philosophy and Development
15:22 – Building a Staff That Wins
16:35 – What Makes Texas Unique
17:50 – Expectations vs. Reality at Texas
19:10 – Player Buy-In and Leadership
20:15 – Recruiting Fit Over Rankings
21:04 – What Makes This Team Special?
21:42 – Building a No-Ego Culture at Texas
22:28 – The Importance of Facility Access & Team Bonding
22:47 – Staying Connected Through Zoom & Offseason Programming
    41:30

3rd and Longhorn is the premier Texas Longhorn Football show. Join Lifetime Longhorns Derrick Johnson, Alex Okafor, Fozzy Whittaker, Rod Babers, Jeremy Hills, and Nick Shuley from Clark Field Collective as they dive into weekly player interviews, insights, game analysis, and other exclusives. Stay up to date on everything Longhorn Football with a show featuring your favorite Texas legends.
