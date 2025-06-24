Texas Basketball GM: Chris Ogden on Building Longhorn Basketball, Recruiting, Team Culture & GM Life
Join us for an in-depth conversation with Chris Ogden, Texas Men's Basketball General Manager, as he shares his unique journey from Longhorn player to assistant coach and now GM. Get exclusive insights on building championship teams, the secret to Final Four camaraderie, and what it takes to recruit top talent in Austin's vibrant basketball scene.In this interview, Chris breaks down his scouting philosophy, toughest opponents, memorable defensive moments, and the strategic nuances of Texas basketball, including Coach Miller's style of play and defensive philosophy. Hear about the challenges of team building, managing transfers, and how NIL innovations are shaping college basketball at Texas.Plus, Chris opens up about balancing his roles—from GM to recruiter to a proud basketball dad—and shares heartwarming stories about his son's rising basketball career and international opportunities.Whether you're a Texas basketball fan or just love the game, this is a must-watch for an inside look at the program's culture, leadership, and the future of Longhorn basketball.

0:00 – Intro & Guest Introduction: Chris Ogden, Men's Basketball GM
0:45 – Early Years & Choosing Texas over Texas Tech
2:10 – Austin's Unique Appeal & Recruiting Journey
3:00 – Final Four Team Camaraderie & Secret Sauce
4:50 – Transition from Player to Assistant Coach
6:20 – Scouting & Building a Team: What Chris Looks For
9:55 – Toughest Opponents Faced