118: The Story Behind A Sober Girl’s Guide with Founder Jessica
Today we sit down with Jessica, the creator of A Sober Girl’s Guide, to explore her inspiring journey to sobriety. Jessica opens up about the challenges she faced as a DJ entrenched in the party scene, the life-altering realizations that led her to choose an alcohol-free path, and the tools she uses to maintain her sober lifestyle.
1:09:47
117: Living in the Solution + Letting Go of the Past and Stepping Into Your Power
We’re talking about the power of living in the solution and not getting stuck in past problems. We dive into how acceptance is the first step to moving forward, and we share simple, practical ways to focus on creating a life you love. We chat about the importance of community, accountability, and reframing self-talk for personal growth. To wrap it up, we guide you through a relaxing meditation to help you visualize your dream life and fully embrace change.
30:55
116: The Gift of Sobriety
Tune in for inspiration, practical advice, and a reminder that the holidays can be more vibrant and fulfilling than ever—without alcohol.
34:54
115: Let's Reflect on 2024
Let's get real about the past year—sharing our growth, wins, and lessons learned on this sober journey. We talk about the power of vulnerability, gratitude, and leaning into your community, plus some practical tips for creating your alcohol-free dream life. It’s all about celebrating the highs, learning from the lows, and stepping into the new year with clarity, intention, and of course, bestie vibes.
30:43
114: Sober Girls Do Have More FUN
We’re sharing how to have fun as sober girls and breaking the myth that alcohol is the key to enjoyment. Together, we explore the transformative power of sobriety, focusing on mindset shifts and practical ways to infuse more joy into your everyday life. We dive into the benefits of living alcohol-free, like improved mental health and deeper connections, and give you actionable tips for creating your own fun list and embracing new, exciting experiences without a drop of alcohol.
Everyone has ADHD, so let’s keep this short. As two sober girls, moms, health and wellness coaches, and sober advocates, we share our journey of breaking up with alcohol to reclaim our lives, and end the cycle of self-poisoning. While our paths to sobriety were radically different, together we created a modern and quite attractive guide to sobriety, if we do say so ourselves.
Join Michaela Horvathova and Erinn O'Neill and explore a variety of paths to sobriety as we seamlessly merge AA principles, wellness practices, and spirituality. Our podcast is for people at every stage of their journey, providing insights, stories, and actionable tips to navigate the exciting possibilities of an alcohol-free life.
For those craving personalized support, we offer one-on-one coaching, Sober Girls Mastermind, and digital programs tailored to your unique needs.
