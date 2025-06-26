The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion makes his annual visit to the 12 Questions podcast to discuss his evolution as a driver, his ideal fantasy track and rules package and why he thinks it's important to make friends with ChatGPT. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About 12 Questions

Each week, listen to drivers in their own words as The Athletic's Jeff Gluck asks the same 12 questions to a different race car driver. How good are they at replying to text messages in a timely manner? What's the best way to get out of a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? What advice do they have for someone having a hard time getting over a mistake? Those topics and more are addressed by each driver.