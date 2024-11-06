11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast

College Baseball: NIL, Conference Winner Odds, and the Best Non-Conference Schedules in the Country

We start off the show announcing that we extended our partnership with Homefield Apparel for the 2025 season, and we are doing it bigger and better this year. Next we talk about some insanely hard non-conference schedules (Xavier, San Diego, and Lipscomb) Then we talk about the NIL factor in the game and the differences between NIL and Collectives. Lastly we go thru some preseason odds to win these conferences (American, ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Big West, CAA) Next week we will preview the rest of the preseason odds to win these conferences. (CUSA, Missouri Valley, SEC, SunBelt, and the Golden Spikes)