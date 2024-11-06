11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast

College Baseball Preview Show: Golden Spikes + Omaha 8 + National Champion Picks + Weekend Pick'em
Ben, Dimitri, and Jack pick 3 favorites and a dark horse to win the Golden Spikes Award each. (snake draft) Then they each pick their 8 teams who are going to make the College World Series in Omaha (snake draft) Lastly they make their Weekend Series Pick'em picks for these series: -Northeastern vs Charlotte -Illinois State vs Western Kentucky -Texas Tech vs UNC -Missouri State vs Sam Houston -West Virginia vs Jacksonville
1:15:07
Picking all 29 college baseball conference champions!
It's plain and simple folks, Jack, Ben, and Dimitri are each picking who they think will win all 29 college baseball conferences (regular season)
1:34:54
College Baseball Mid-Major Top 25 + Conference Winner Odds
FIRST HOUR
-Conference Winner Odds we look at include: ASUN, Big East, Big South, Ivy, Missouri Valley, OVC, SEC, SunBelt, WCC, and WAC)
-Lastly we also go thru all 25 teams in our Mid Major Top 25 and explain why each team is slotted where
1:40:08
College Baseball: NIL, Conference Winner Odds, and the Best Non-Conference Schedules in the Country
We start off the show announcing that we extended our partnership with Homefield Apparel for the 2025 season, and we are doing it bigger and better this year. Next we talk about some insanely hard non-conference schedules (Xavier, San Diego, and Lipscomb) Then we talk about the NIL factor in the game and the differences between NIL and Collectives. Lastly we go thru some preseason odds to win these conferences (American, ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Big West, CAA) Next week we will preview the rest of the preseason odds to win these conferences. (CUSA, Missouri Valley, SEC, SunBelt, and the Golden Spikes)
1:17:00
We Are Back For The 2025 College Baseball Season!
We are back for our 7th season of covering college baseball!
This is just a fun intro episode where we catch up after the ABCA Convention.
Then we talk about our schedule and plan for the next 3.5 weeks before the season starts.
Lastly, Jack breaks some news about a new job opportunity and we talk about the future of 11Point7.