Cool heads in a hotter world
If you’ve been scolded for leaving the lights on, here’s some good news: there are worse ways to waste energy at home. (Especially if you’ve invested in LEDs!) The real battle comes down to heating and cooling — which is why Johanna’s made the heat pump her whole personality.
7/17/2023
11:13
Do you know your native plants?
We love the soothing tones of David Attenborough. But does learning more about the planet actually lead to concrete action? (Spoiler alert: it depends.) Today we set aside the doom and gloom to explore simple ways to become more nature literate — like figuring out which of those pretty vines are actually invasive species running amok in your backyard.
7/14/2023
10:23
You can make friends with salad
It's one thing for vegans to say you should eat less meat, but you’re about to hear it from fans of Meatapalooza!!! Today we talk about the big impact we can make with even a flexitarian diet, and the virtues of seeing meat as a more of a treat. Plus, we turn to some pros for help spicing up our plant-based meal plans.
7/13/2023
10:31
Shareholders of planet earth
Is your bank taking the climate crisis seriously? Have you ever thought to ask? Today we talk about the difference we can make with our savings and investments. We also reflect on the whole lifecycle cost of major purchases and how we might talk about money without turning into that meme of Homer Simpson backing into a hedge.
7/12/2023
10:44
Dude, where’s my alternative to cars?
Look, we get it. Most cities are built for cars. And it’s not always easy to walk, bike or take public transit. But when 10 percent of the world's population is making 80 percent of driving emissions, surely we can do more than just surrender to the “car-infested suburban hellscape.” Today we talk e-bikes and carpools and the literal steps we can take to reduce our reliance on gas guzzlers. Because as it turns out, even a 10 percent reduction could change the world.
Our brains aren’t wired to save the world. But if you’re ready to make changes that actually stick, 10 Minutes to Save the Planet will show you the way.
Co-hosts meteorologist and climate reporter Johanna Wagstaffe and broadcaster Rohit Joseph work through the UN’s 10 actions for a healthy planet, but in a way that won’t shame, overwhelm or bore you. Think of each episode as a bite-size guide to fight climate change, rooted in behavioural therapy.
Ten episodes drop weekdays starting July 10th.