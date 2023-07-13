Dude, where’s my alternative to cars?

Look, we get it. Most cities are built for cars. And it’s not always easy to walk, bike or take public transit. But when 10 percent of the world's population is making 80 percent of driving emissions, surely we can do more than just surrender to the “car-infested suburban hellscape.” Today we talk e-bikes and carpools and the literal steps we can take to reduce our reliance on gas guzzlers. Because as it turns out, even a 10 percent reduction could change the world.