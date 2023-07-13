Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to 10 Minutes to Save the Planet in the App
Listen to 10 Minutes to Save the Planet in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
10 Minutes to Save the Planet

10 Minutes to Save the Planet

Podcast 10 Minutes to Save the Planet
Podcast 10 Minutes to Save the Planet

10 Minutes to Save the Planet

CBC
add
Our brains aren’t wired to save the world. But if you’re ready to make changes that actually stick, 10 Minutes to Save the Planet will show you the way. Co-hos...
More
Science
Our brains aren’t wired to save the world. But if you’re ready to make changes that actually stick, 10 Minutes to Save the Planet will show you the way. Co-hos...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Cool heads in a hotter world
    If you’ve been scolded for leaving the lights on, here’s some good news: there are worse ways to waste energy at home. (Especially if you’ve invested in LEDs!) The real battle comes down to heating and cooling — which is why Johanna’s made the heat pump her whole personality.
    7/17/2023
    11:13
  • Do you know your native plants?
    We love the soothing tones of David Attenborough. But does learning more about the planet actually lead to concrete action? (Spoiler alert: it depends.) Today we set aside the doom and gloom to explore simple ways to become more nature literate — like figuring out which of those pretty vines are actually invasive species running amok in your backyard.
    7/14/2023
    10:23
  • You can make friends with salad
    It's one thing for vegans to say you should eat less meat, but you’re about to hear it from fans of Meatapalooza!!! Today we talk about the big impact we can make with even a flexitarian diet, and the virtues of seeing meat as a more of a treat. Plus, we turn to some pros for help spicing up our plant-based meal plans.
    7/13/2023
    10:31
  • Shareholders of planet earth
    Is your bank taking the climate crisis seriously? Have you ever thought to ask? Today we talk about the difference we can make with our savings and investments. We also reflect on the whole lifecycle cost of major purchases and how we might talk about money without turning into that meme of Homer Simpson backing into a hedge.
    7/12/2023
    10:44
  • Dude, where’s my alternative to cars?
    Look, we get it. Most cities are built for cars. And it’s not always easy to walk, bike or take public transit. But when 10 percent of the world's population is making 80 percent of driving emissions, surely we can do more than just surrender to the “car-infested suburban hellscape.” Today we talk e-bikes and carpools and the literal steps we can take to reduce our reliance on gas guzzlers. Because as it turns out, even a 10 percent reduction could change the world.
    7/11/2023
    11:12

More Science podcasts

About 10 Minutes to Save the Planet

Our brains aren’t wired to save the world. But if you’re ready to make changes that actually stick, 10 Minutes to Save the Planet will show you the way. Co-hosts meteorologist and climate reporter Johanna Wagstaffe and broadcaster Rohit Joseph work through the UN’s 10 actions for a healthy planet, but in a way that won’t shame, overwhelm or bore you. Think of each episode as a bite-size guide to fight climate change, rooted in behavioural therapy. Ten episodes drop weekdays starting July 10th.
Podcast website

Listen to 10 Minutes to Save the Planet, Something You Should Know and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

10 Minutes to Save the Planet

10 Minutes to Save the Planet

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

10 Minutes to Save the Planet: Podcasts in Family