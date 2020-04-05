Radio Logo
WTF - Stories & Advice

Two women telling crazy stories from their own unique point of view and giving hopefully good life advice.
USA / Social
Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • Breonna Taylor, BLM and the craziness in Kentucky
    In this episode, Caroline has a fascinating chat w
    7/19/2020
    1:42:42
  • Dealing with racism, stripping and phone sex
    In this episode, Caroline and Daryl discuss dealin
    6/29/2020
    54:08
  • BLM & White privilege with Ken Harge
    In this episode, Caroline has a chat with playwrig
    6/20/2020
    59:55
  • Is sex with your cousin okay? Living with the Cartel & CIA Mind Control
    In this episode, Caroline and Daryl read and discu
    5/17/2020
    1:13:59
  • Elderly sex, the voodoo dick, & ghost lovers
    Excuse the audio, it's online so not quite as clea
    5/4/2020
    1:02:53

About WTF - Stories & Advice

Two women, Caroline Cranshaw an American therapist in her 40's, and Luisa Dal Din, a New Zealand radio producer in her 20's - telling crazy stories from their own unique point of view and giving hopefully good life advice. Listen if you like stories like I survived, dates from hell, paranormal stories, book reviews, health tips and how to improve your life... Warning: Adult language. If you are easily offended, this show is not for you.

