Real Estate Investing For Women
Learn the real estate investing strategies from experts around the country on how to get started in real estate investing or grow your existing portfolio. Moneeka Sawyer has built a multi-million dollar business using real estate as her vehicle to build what she calls, Blissful Wealth, only working 5 hours per month. She loves empowering women to do the same. In this podcast you will not only learn great investing strategies, but also how to get the mindset and heartset so you can profit from real estate and enjoy the journey. Learn to retire rich and live your bliss.Station website