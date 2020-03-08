Radio Logo
Learn the real estate investing strategies from experts around the country on how to get started in real estate investing or grow your existing portfolio.
USA / Business
  • How Anyone Can Create Stress-Free Passive Income Through Real Estate with Laurence Jankelow
    Laurence Jankelow is the Co-Founder of Avail, an a
    8/3/2020
    27:12
  • How NLP Can Make You a Better Negotiator with Matt Brauning
    Matt Brauning has been a writer for FORBES, is a 2
    7/27/2020
    44:08
  • Stop Trading Hours for Dollars with Monick Halm
    Monick Halm is the founder of Real Estate Investor
    7/22/2020
    33:47
  • Solutions to Finding Money, Where To Go & How to Ask with Chris Naugle
    Chris Naugle has dedicated his life to being Ameri
    7/15/2020
    45:04
  • Deferred Sales Trust is the Debt Free Plan with Brett P. Swarts
    Brett Swarts  is considered one of the most well-r
    7/8/2020
    29:41

About Real Estate Investing For Women

Learn the real estate investing strategies from experts around the country on how to get started in real estate investing or grow your existing portfolio. Moneeka Sawyer has built a multi-million dollar business using real estate as her vehicle to build what she calls, Blissful Wealth, only working 5 hours per month. She loves empowering women to do the same. In this podcast you will not only learn great investing strategies, but also how to get the mindset and heartset so you can profit from real estate and enjoy the journey. Learn to retire rich and live your bliss.

