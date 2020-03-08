Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsSports
Pardon My Take

Pardon My Take

Pardon My Take

Pardon My Take

add
</>
Embed
The loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word.
USA / Podcast, Sports
The loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 498
  • Chargers TE Hunter Henry, Documentarian Gotham Chopra And Fyre Fest of Their Week
    Football stories are starting to happen and Jon Gr
    8/7/2020
    1:42:04
  • JJ Redick, Big Ben Is A Warrior And Guys On Chicks
    Games all day every day has the whole crew in a gr
    8/5/2020
    1:29:05
  • CJ McCollum, Sports Are Back, And Opting Out Is The New Rage
    We're back after Grit Week and sports are all the
    8/3/2020
    1:37:51
  • George Kittle, The Big Show, Grit Week 2020 Livestream & Spongebob Table Read
    Grit Week 2020 is in the books and we’re taping of
    7/30/2020
    1:33:21
  • JuJu Smith Schuster, Will Compton, Grit Week Stream Prep And More
    We're getting ready for our 24 hour Grit Week stre
    7/28/2020
    1:53:15

Similar Stations

About Pardon My Take

On "Pardon My Take," Big Cat & PFT Commenter deliver the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word. Daily topics, guests, and an inability to tell what the hosts might be doing will make this your new favorite sports talk show. This is a podcast that will without a doubt change your life for the better- guaranteed, or your money back. *Pretend a reggaeton air horn is going off right now*

Station website

App

Listen to Pardon My Take, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Pardon My TakePodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Pardon My TakePodcast
Pardon My TakePodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Pardon My TakePodcast
Pardon My TakePodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Pardon My TakePodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free