Boston, USA / Culture, Self-Help
About Humans 2.0 Podcast

Our 21st Century world is changing fast. Humans 2.0 is about embracing and truly understanding what you know is inside you deep down. This podcast is a one-stop shop for all of your technological self-development needs. If you are looking for an audio-companion to support you on your own Hero’s journey, then look no further. Subjects of discussion include embarking on the hero’s journey of purpose, inner life, mental toughness, practical skills, mindfulness, and many more topics that will shatter your perceptual apparatus.

