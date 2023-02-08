About WWL 105.3 FM

About WWL 105.3 FM

About WWL 105.3 FM

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WWL 105.3 FM is a prominent news, talk, and sports radio station based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Owned by Audacy, Inc., WWL serves the Greater New Orleans area and much of the Gulf South region, providing listeners with a blend of local and national programming.



The station's weekday schedule features a mix of news and talk shows in the mornings and early afternoons, transitioning to sports talk and live play-by-play coverage in the evenings. Local personalities host programs throughout the day, offering insights into current events, politics, and community issues. In the evenings, WWL provides sports talk programming and broadcasts live sporting events, including games of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers.



WWL 105.3 FM is the flagship station for the New Orleans Saints Radio Network, delivering live coverage of Saints games, as well as pregame and postgame analysis. The station's sports coverage extends to LSU Tigers football, providing fans with comprehensive game-day broadcasts.



With its commitment to delivering quality news, talk, and sports programming, WWL 105.3 FM remains a trusted and beloved radio station in the New Orleans area.

