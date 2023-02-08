About NewsRadio 1370 AM & 92.9 FM WSPD

About NewsRadio 1370 AM & 92.9 FM WSPD

About NewsRadio 1370 AM & 92.9 FM WSPD

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NewsRadio 1370 AM & 92.9 FM WSPD, based in Toledo, Ohio, is a trusted source for news, weather, traffic, and sports coverage tailored to the Northwest Ohio community. As part of iHeartMedia, WSPD combines comprehensive local and national news with live sports broadcasts, including coverage of University of Toledo athletics and select NCAA events. This focus on local college sports makes WSPD a top destination for Toledo and NCAA fans alike.



The station’s programming features a dynamic lineup of popular talk shows, such as ""Fred LeFebvre and the Morning News,"" ""The Glenn Beck Program,"" ""The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,"" and ""The Scott Sands Show,"" offering insights into current events, politics, and lifestyle topics. WSPD also delivers timely traffic updates and weather forecasts, keeping listeners well-informed throughout the day.



Listeners can tune in on 1370 AM, 92.9 FM, or stream online to stay connected with the latest news, engaging talk, and dedicated sports coverage of the Toledo Rockets and NCAA events, making WSPD an essential station for news and sports fans in Toledo and beyond.

