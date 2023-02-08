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WQBN Super Q 1300
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WQBN Super Q 1300

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About WQBN Super Q 1300
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WQBN Super Q 1300 is a radio station based out of Tallahassee, Florida, providing listeners with a unique blend of music, entertainment, and sports coverage. Known as "Tallahassee's Super Q," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who enjoy the latest hits across various genres and also crave for sports updates.

The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Florida State Seminoles, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the FAMU Rattlers and the TCC Eagles. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.

Tune in to WQBN Super Q 1300 for the best in music, entertainment, and sports coverage. Whether you're getting pumped up for the big game or just need some entertainment, WQBN Super Q 1300 has something for everyone. With a mix of various genre, music and sports updates, analysis, and commentary, WQBN Super Q 1300 is the ultimate destination for music and sports fans in Tallahassee, Florida.

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