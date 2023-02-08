About WISE Sports Radio 1310

About WISE Sports Radio 1310

About WISE Sports Radio 1310

(0)

WISE Sports Radio 1310 AM, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the go-to station for sports enthusiasts in the Asheville area.



WISE Sports Radio features a mix of national and local sports talk shows. The station’s weekday lineup includes national favorites like The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Local sports fans can tune in for “The WISE Guys,” a locally hosted show powered by Hunter Hyundai, airing weekdays from 3 PM to 5 PM with host Charlie Metcalf. This unique blend of national and local content ensures something for every sports fan.



WISE Sports Radio is proud to bring live coverage of some of the most exciting sports events and teams. The station is a key destination for fans of Western Carolina University Catamounts, broadcasting their games and keeping listeners connected to their favorite college teams.



In addition to Western Carolina, WISE provides extensive NCAA Football and Basketball coverage, ensuring fans never miss the biggest national matchups. Whether it's college rivalries or championship games, WISE keeps listeners at the heart of the action.



The station also broadcasts Asheville High School Football, providing a platform for local sports and supporting the community. As an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves Radio Network, WISE ensures fans of Major League Baseball stay updated throughout the season. The station rounds out its sports coverage with NFL broadcasts, delivering comprehensive play-by-play action from the nation’s favorite league.



WISE Sports Radio is Asheville’s premier destination for sports talk and live broadcasts. Offering a unique mix of Western Carolina Catamounts, NCAA games, and local high school football, alongside nationally syndicated shows, WISE brings listeners closer to the sports they love.

