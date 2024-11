For 80s aficionados, 80er, the station is a secret tip. The one thousand, eight hundred and seventy-eighth rank on our top list is currently occupied by 80er.

About 80er

For 80s aficionados, 80er, the station is a secret tip. The one thousand, eight hundred and seventy-eighth rank on our top list is currently occupied by 80er. This broadcast is the first address of good entertainment. All contents are provided in German.