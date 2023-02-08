About Smart Investor Radio

About Smart Investor Radio

About Smart Investor Radio

(1)

Investing is hard work! You need knowledge and arguably a certain amount of luck, the kind of like luck like being at the right place at the right time. That’s why we are bringing you Smart Investor Radio. It’s a portal to the minds of many great investors and thinkers, offering you inspiration, knowledge, and discipline. We want to set you up for success with your finances. There is a lot to learn and nobody cares about your money more than you do. Listen in and find inspiration.

