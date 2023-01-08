About RSG

About RSG

About RSG

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Welcome to RSG, or Radio Sonder Grense, South Africa's national Afrikaans radio station that caters to a wide listener base with a variety of programming in Afrikaans. Broadcasting from Johannesburg, RSG reaches audiences all over South Africa and globally through live streaming, offering a unique blend of entertainment, music, news, and talk shows.



RSG's programming reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Afrikaans-speaking community, featuring a range of music from traditional 'Boeremusiek' to contemporary Afrikaans pop and rock. This diversity in musical programming ensures that listeners from all demographics can enjoy their favorite tunes and discover new ones.



The station is also a trusted source for news, providing timely and accurate reports on local and international events. In addition to music and news, RSG offers a variety of talk shows that discuss current affairs, health, science, finance, and lifestyle topics, often featuring expert guests and listener call-ins.



Shows like 'Monitor' and 'Spektrum' engage listeners with in-depth discussions, while programs such as 'Oggend op RSG' and 'Middag op RSG' provide a mix of music, stories, and interactive content to accompany listeners throughout the day.



RSG's audience includes Afrikaans-speaking listeners of all ages and backgrounds, from those who enjoy cultural content to those seeking informative programming. The station takes pride in its slogan, "Dis die een!" (It's the one!), emphasizing its role as the go-to radio station for Afrikaans-speaking South Africans.



Although RSG is primarily focused on delivering content in Afrikaans, it does not specialize in religious programming. Instead, it offers a broad range of topics and genres to ensure a well-rounded listening experience.



For those who are looking for a station that combines the best in Afrikaans music, informative news, and engaging talk shows, RSG is an excellent choice. Whether you're tuning in from within South Africa or listening from afar, RSG provides a piece of home with its quality programming and celebration of Afrikaans language and culture.

