CCFM (Cape Community FM) is a 24-hour, non-profit, community radio station serving the people of Cape Town.

CCFM (Cape Community FM) is a 24-hour, non-profit, community radio station serving the people of Cape Town.

About CCFm

CCFM (Cape Community FM) is a 24-hour, non-profit, community radio station serving the people of Cape Town. Play a mix of contemporary Christian music, combined with compelling chat, views and interviews. Not to mention up-to-the-minute news, weather and traffic information.