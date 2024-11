R.SA rock circus – the live stream for all rock fans. You can hear the greatest rock giants and the best of classic rock, mixed with rock newcomers.

About R.SA - Rockzirkus

Whether the songs of rock legends such as ACDC, Metallica and Black Sabbath or all pearls of classic rock from beat to grunge rock - R.SA rock circus serves the entire spectrum of the rock ABC. You can hear not only the singles but also the album tracks of such rock heroes around-the-clock. R.SA rock circus - just plug in and rock.