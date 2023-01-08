Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRevive FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Revive FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Revive FM

NewsReligion
Revive FM
Playing now
About Revive FM
(0)

Station website
EnglishLondonGreater LondonUnited KingdomNewsReligion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:41:01 PM
A company fromMADSACK