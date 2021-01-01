About Reprezent Radio 107.3 FM

Since switching on and turning up in 2011, Reprezent 107.3FM has become a fast-rising force on London's radio airwaves. Reprezent 107.3FM broadcasts across the capital to young Londoners and across the world online. Reprezent 107.3FM is proud to be the only radio station in the UK that is fully presented by young people under the age of 25. Reprezent 107.3FM plays music from artists and DJ's that are considered the leaders of the underground, but they like to spin the occasional big hitters. It’s not just about the music though, Reprezent 107.3FM actively campaigns on a range of issues affecting young people, whether its domestic violence, unemployment or global current affairs, they like to get involved and inform. Youth culture, young opinion and the youngest voices on your radio.