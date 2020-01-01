Radio Logo
Kane FM has organically evolved from being a pirate radio station to its present legal status of a not-for-profit Community Radio Station.
Guildford, United Kingdom / Dub Electro Hip Hop Indie, Pirate radio
Kane FM has organically evolved from being a pirate radio station to its present legal status of a not-for-profit Community Radio Station based in Guildford and broadcasting the surrounding area via 103.7FM and through the internet stream. Kane FM is a non-profit organization that works tirelessly on their creative and positive program. Through independent music on the radio Kane FM works towards breaking down barriers within the community, engaging young people in culture and the arts. Here, the radio station also serves as a platform for DJs, producers and presenters who would otherwise struggle getting attention via the medium of radio. In this sense, independent music is played from a wide range of genres and styles.

