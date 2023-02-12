Awaaz FM
A community radio station aimed at the ethnic minority communities in Southampton and the surrounding area.
About Awaaz FM
Awaaz FM: A community radio station aimed at the ethnic minority communities in Southampton and the surrounding area. The radio broadcasts in Urdu, Hindi, Pashtu, English, Latin, Malayalam and Persian. Music, debate programs, infotainment and local/national news.
