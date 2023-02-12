Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SouthamptonUnited KingdomOrientalLatinCommunity RadioHindiEnglish
About Awaaz FM

Awaaz FM: A community radio station aimed at the ethnic minority communities in Southampton and the surrounding area. The radio broadcasts in Urdu, Hindi, Pashtu, English, Latin, Malayalam and Persian. Music, debate programs, infotainment and local/national news.

