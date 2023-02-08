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Radio Faversham

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About Radio Faversham
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Radio Faversham is an Internet Radio Station for Faversham, Kent. Registered on Company House as Faversham Community Radio CIC. First launched on the 8th of April 2017 to promote good things happening in the Town. They are entirely run by volunteers, who dedicate countless hours to producing pre-recorded shows each week and our social media content is up-to-date with show information. They are committed to being a voice and platform for Faversham and surrounding Villages. They welcome local people, projects, groups, and charities to be interviewed for our local news program "Radio Faversham Newscast" or our podcast "Mike's Mic" with Mike Adams. About local events, initiatives, and services in person or via Zoom, Skype, etc. On this station, you will hear a wide range of music hosted by local presenters and syndicated shows. Radio Faversham streams on the internet via our website, smartphones/tablets internet radio relay apps, and smart speakers like Alexa & Google Home by asking to "Play Radio Faversham" and it will connect. The team has ambitions to broadcast on DAB, and will be applying for a licence when Ofcom opens for applications in our area. If you are interested in getting involved, get in touch, they look forward to hearing from you! Giving Faversham a Voice & Playing a Great Mix of Music! this is Radio Faversham.

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