About Radio Caroline UK

About Radio Caroline UK

About Radio Caroline UK

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Radio Caroline: Real music for real people! This legendary station revolutionised radio in the UK and all of Europe and is still rocking in the free world after 60 years of being on air - no matter what. Radio Caroline focues its programming on the best Rock from the 60s til the present day, always looking for that musical edge only the real Rock'n'Roll artists have.

It all started on an old ship anchoring off the coast near Felixstowe, challenging the boring status quo of radio in the 60s established by the old BBC. The people needed new music, better programming and fresh ideas. Radio Caroline set sails to deliver exactly that. Kicking of the era of pirate radios and offshore stations.

