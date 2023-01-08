About Radio Wuppertal 107,4

About Radio Wuppertal 107,4

About Radio Wuppertal 107,4

(427)

You need the newest sounds from pop and hits in order to start your day or to get creative during the day? Radio Wuppertal 107,4, the station from radio NRW, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 831 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a variety with eleven streams. Radio Wuppertal 107,4 plays a balanced mixture of music and information. All contents are provided in German.

