52 Stations from
Wuppertal
Radio Wuppertal 107,4
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Hits
WDR 2 - Bergisches Land
Wuppertal, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
Radio PARALAX
Wuppertal, Germany / Chillout, Electro, Trance
Metal-FM.com
Wuppertal, Germany / Heavy Metal, Gothic, Rock
EmoCore
Wuppertal, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock
Wild FM Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock
Lukas Production
Wuppertal, Germany / Electro
raintown
Wuppertal, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Ballads
dj_bernd
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop
abc-Radio.de
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Angelwings-Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Techno, Trance, Electro
Beat-Club-Revolution-Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Electro
DJSiran.FM
Wuppertal, Germany / Electro
Euer-Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop
arfm
Wuppertal, Germany / Disco
classica
Wuppertal, Germany / Classical
doc-oldies-radioclub
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
docoldie
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
littleunicornradio
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager
moderator-daniel
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
musikmatch-live
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s, House, R'n'B, Techno
nexsusgamingfm
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop
oldieradio-club
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
playz_fm
Wuppertal, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Ballerburg
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 90s, Pop, Discofox
radio-dancingqueen
Wuppertal, Germany / Hits
radioherzblut
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
radiojfm
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies
saschas-radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Sprockytown
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop
thebristolsoundwebradio
Wuppertal, Germany / Electro
MegasternRadio
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio-Night-Rider
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock, 80s, Schlager, Pop
Power Drachen Dance Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Electro, Trance
radio-big-elephant
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radiofoxgarden
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Niki-Dance
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Wuppertal - Dein 80er Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s
Radio Wuppertal - Dein 90er Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 90s
Radio Wuppertal - Dein DeutschPop Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Lounge Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Chillout
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Love Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Ballads
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Schlager Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Top40 Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Urban Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Urban
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Hits, Pop
Return of Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Heavy Metal, Punk, Rock
Sound X Generation
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop
Radiotb14-FM
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Schlager
