About Radio RSG

About Radio RSG

About Radio RSG

(155)

For stress relief there is nothing better for you than pop? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the radio NRW's top station Radio RSG, for the age group 35-44. It is ranked no. 1329 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a lot with eleven streams. Radio RSG broadcasts a balanced mixture of music and news. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

