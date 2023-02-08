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Welle Niederrhein

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About Welle Niederrhein
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Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the radio NRW's top station Welle Niederrhein, for the age group 25-34. It is ranked no. 451 on our top list from our listeners. With altogether eleven streams the best universal entertainment is provided. It is presented in German.

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GermanKrefeldNorth Rhine-WestphaliaGermanyPopHits
Welle Niederrhein: Frequencies
Krefeld-Bockum 87.7 FM
Viersen/Süchtelner Höhen 100.6 FM
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