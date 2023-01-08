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About RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
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Catholic radio, live out of Austria. Mass, rosary beads, pilgrimage, retreats, theological conventions. Excellent speakers discuss belief, medicine, marriage and family culture, music amongst other. Listeners can also call in to the station.
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH: Frequencies
Baden/Tattendorf-Raiffeisen Silo 93.4 FM
Innsbruck 6/Schlotthof 91.1 FM
Jenbach 3/Kanzelkehre-Raststation 107.9 FM
Lind (Drautal) 102.3 FM
Mayrhofen 3/Ahorn-Panorama Funkstation 96 FM
Sankt Pölten 5/Reichgrüben 95.5 FM