RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
About RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
Catholic radio, live out of Austria. Mass, rosary beads, pilgrimage, retreats, theological conventions. Excellent speakers discuss belief, medicine, marriage and family culture, music amongst other. Listeners can also call in to the station.Station website
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH: Frequencies
Innsbruck 6/Schlotthof 91.1 FM
Baden/Tattendorf-Raiffeisen Silo 93.4 FM
Sankt Pölten 5/Reichgrüben 95.5 FM
Mayrhofen 3/Ahorn-Panorama Funkstation 96 FM
Spittal (Drau) 5/Hühnersberg 99.3 FM
Spittal (Drau) 3/Oberamlach 21-Aneterhof 102.5 FM
Waidhofen (Ybbs) 3/Sonntagberg-Basilika 104.7 FM
Jenbach 3/Kanzelkehre-Raststation 107.9 FM
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH: Stations in Family