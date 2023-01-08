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RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
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RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH

SpiritualFamilyClassicalChristian Music
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
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About RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
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Catholic radio, live out of Austria. Mass, rosary beads, pilgrimage, retreats, theological conventions. Excellent speakers discuss belief, medicine, marriage and family culture, music amongst other. Listeners can also call in to the station.

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GermanViennaViennaAustriaClassicalChristian MusicGerman FolkloreSpiritualFamilyReligion
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH: Frequencies
Baden/Tattendorf-Raiffeisen Silo 93.4 FM
Innsbruck 6/Schlotthof 91.1 FM
Jenbach 3/Kanzelkehre-Raststation 107.9 FM
Lind (Drautal) 102.3 FM
Mayrhofen 3/Ahorn-Panorama Funkstation 96 FM
Sankt Pölten 5/Reichgrüben 95.5 FM
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