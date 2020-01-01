Radio Logo
Excellent speakers discuss belief, medicine, marriage and family culture, music amongst others.
Vienna, Austria / Christian Music Classical German Folklore, Family, Religion, Spirituality
Excellent speakers discuss belief, medicine, marriage and family culture, music amongst others.
About RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH

Catholic radio, live out of Austria. Mass, rosary beads, pilgrimage, retreats, theological conventions. Excellent speakers discuss belief, medicine, marriage and family culture, music amongst other. Listeners can also call in to the station.

Station website

RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH: Frequencies

Innsbruck 6/Schlotthof 91.1 FM
Baden/Tattendorf-Raiffeisen Silo 93.4 FM
Sankt Pölten 5/Reichgrüben 95.5 FM
Mayrhofen 3/Ahorn-Panorama Funkstation 96 FM
Spittal (Drau) 5/Hühnersberg 99.3 FM
Lind (Drautal) 102.3 FM
Spittal (Drau) 3/Oberamlach 21-Aneterhof 102.5 FM
Waidhofen (Ybbs) 3/Sonntagberg-Basilika 104.7 FM
Jenbach 3/Kanzelkehre-Raststation 107.9 FM

RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH: Stations in Family

RADIO MARIA TOGO
RADIO MARIA TANZANIA
RADIO MARIA BURUNDI
RADIO MARIA UGANDA
RADIO MARIA MALAWI
RADIO MARIA ROMANIA
RADIO MARIA FRANCE
RADIO MARIA EL SALVADOR
RADIO MARIA SPAIN
RADIO MARIA SHQIPTARE ALBANIA
RADIO MARIA ITALIA
RADIO MARIA NEW YORK ITALIANO
RADIO MARIA COLOMBIA
HMWN - RADIO MARIA CANADA
RADIO MARIA LITHUANIA
WHJM - Radio Maria 88.7 FM
RADIO MARIA MEXICO
RADIO MARIA PANAMA
RADIO MARIA ERDÉLY
RADIO MARIA DEUTSCHLAND - Radio Horeb
RADIO MARIA ARGENTINA
RADIO MARIA GUATEMALA
RADIO MARIA BOSNIA